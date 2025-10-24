Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: HSRC internship graduation

Dr Cassius Lubisi, Chair of the Human Sciences Research Council Board

Tonight is a proud evening for the HSRC, the Department and all the entities participating in the Internship Programme, but even more so for the interns here tonight, who have successfully completed their workplace learning journey.

Your success is not only a personal achievement, but a contribution to our country's future. The stark reality is that many young people graduating from higher education institutions struggle to find employment – a problem that keeps many of us in public office awake at night.

I am excited to be here, and would like to congratulate the HSRC on the professional and structured way it runs the Internship Programme, which will optimise the impact of the programme on the national system of innovation and the economy as the graduates advance in their careers.

The programme, with its focus on the natural sciences, engineering and technology, as well as the humanities and social sciences, addresses the Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan imperative of developing human capabilities and skills for the economy and society.

The Department started the Internship Programme some time back, with the National Research Foundation as the implementing agency. However, given the HSRC's special capabilities, it was decided to move the programme to the HSRC for coordination and expansion. The HSRC has formalised contracts with various host employers in different industries, in all nine provinces.

South Africa's graduate unemployment rate is 11,7%. The official rate for youth unemployment is 45,5%, or if we use the expanded definition, 62,1%. Everyone here will agree that internship interventions are more than urgent. To put it bluntly, the country is sitting on a ticking bomb, and I wish more employers would open their workplaces to allow a larger number of graduates to enter our Internship Programme every year.

Let me share some more statistics with you to emphasise the importance of growing our programme. Between 2014 to 2024, the percentage of young people who found jobs dropped 2,8% – from 30,5% to 27,7%. The percentage of unemployed youth actively looking for work but unable to find it increased from 36,8% to 45,5% over the same period.

Last year, the University of the Witwatersrand produced a compelling study, led by Prof. David Everett, calling South Africa's youth a generation lost under democracy. There were several notable findings, but I will mention just one. The progress made by government to improve the socio-economic status of the youth has fallen back by 25%. In other words, few young people today are doing well. Our Internship Programme for graduates and the Youth Employment Service's learnership programmes are part of the response to this unfortunate situation.

South Africa's youth demographic of some 21 million individuals makes up 33,1% of our total population of about 63 million. They need work. We need to mainstream internships and similar interventions in national, provincial and local government departments, as well as state-owned enterprises and the private sector.

Many of our hosting institutions keep interns' details for when entry level vacancies need to be filled. They have built a foundation that they know will add value, and some of the graduates here tonight may well be employed by their hosts in the future.

As the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, we must leave no one behind. I am impressed by the HSRC's inclusive approach to the internships, and their success in bringing not only young women but graduates with disabilities on board. Looking at the intake numbers for the past four years, it is clear that the programme is maturing and is well received by industries.

We hope that the HSRC's postgraduate internship model for the research and innovation sectors in South Africa will encourage some graduates to become researchers in higher education, or innovators and entrepreneurs who will create new prototypes for commercialisation, and become employers themselves. Our task as government is to open windows of opportunity for them to pursue their various career paths.

Graduates, use the workplace experience you have received in your host institution to enter the sector of your choice. With this experience, you have a greater chance than most to be employed. Don't forget the networks you have built during your internship, and keep in touch with your host institution. I hope that all of you find suitable employment soon, but if you don't, volunteer to work for nothing to learn more and show your interest in your chosen field. We all know the proverb "the early bird catches the worm". Don't rest now. Showcase your skills and experience to potential employers – we need you!

Once again, my thanks to the HSRC and all of you who have contributed to addressing the challenge of youth unemployment through our Internship Programme.

Good night.

