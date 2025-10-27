Digital Twin District Cooling Market to Grow at 17.5% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Digital Twin District Cooling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Digital Twin District Cooling Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the digital twin district cooling market has experienced significant expansion. This market is projected to increase from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth witnessed in the previous years can be credited to the global efforts towards decarbonization, the growing use of renewable energy sources, the increasing implementation of carbon pricing mechanisms, an uptick in government subsidies for green technologies, and a surge in energy costs.

Expectations are high for the digital twin district cooling market, with a predicted climb in size over the upcoming years. The sector is believed to escalate to a worth of $3.45 billion by 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This surge during the forecasted period can be linked to factors like increased urbanization, the broadening of smart cities, the expansion in commercial and residential blocks, the swift modernization of outdated infrastructure, and the evolution of transportation nodes. The forecast period also signifies noteworthy trends such as the incorporation of IoT sensors, progressions in AI and machine learning, the advent of superior simulation software, augmented data analytics proficiency, and the improvement of cloud computing infrastructure.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Digital Twin District Cooling Market?

The proliferation of smart city initiatives is anticipated to boost the digital twin district cooling market in the future. A smart city effectively uses data and technology to manage resources, enhance services, and improve citizens' welfare. This upsurge in smart city initiatives is a response to swift urbanization, as technology driven solutions are sought to proficiently administer expanding populations and intricate infrastructure needs. Smart cities necessitate digital twin district cooling as it provides precise, real-time control over cooling systems to maintain energy efficiency and cater to densely populated city regions. For example, as per the International Institute for Management Development, a business school based in Switzerland, the tally of smart cities globally rose from 118 cities in 2021 to 141 cities in 2023 in April 2023. Thus, the growing acceptance of smart city initiatives is fuelling the expansion of the digital twin district cooling market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Digital Twin District Cooling Market?

Major players in the Digital Twin District Cooling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ENGIE SA

• Siemens AG

• Veolia Environnement SA

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• GE Vernova Inc.

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Trane Technologies International Limited

• Emerson Electric Co.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Digital Twin District Cooling Market?

In the digital twin district cooling market, numerous prominent businesses are concentrating their efforts on creating progressive solutions like smart substations that facilitate remote operation and maintenance. These smart substations are electrical entities equipped with digital tools and automated systems that provide robust supervision, control, and proficient management of power flow and the performance of equipment. An example of this is when Danfoss, an engineering company based in Denmark, unveiled the Danfoss Titan in March 2023. This autonomous substation is enhanced with cutting-edge digital twin technology, which allows for effective cloud-based commissioning and consistent performance management in district cooling systems. This solution seamlessly amalgamates with Danfoss' district energy solutions to offer total optimization of the district cooling network. Rather than relying on the trial-and-error approach, it uses simulation models to deliver precise configurations, improving system performance and prolonging the life of the equipment. The digital twin constantly acclimates to fluctuating conditions such as daily demand changes or seasonal variations, ensuring dependable operation and full transparency in system performance.

How Is The Digital Twin District Cooling Market Segmented?

The digital twin district cooling market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Energy Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, System Design And Simulation, Monitoring And Control, Other Applications

4) By End User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Utilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Simulation Platforms, Analytics Tools, Visualization Interfaces, Integration Middleware

2) By Hardware: Sensors, Edge Computing Devices, Connectivity Modules, Actuators

3) By Services: Consulting, System Integration, Maintenance And Support, Training And Education

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Digital Twin District Cooling Market?

In the Digital Twin District Cooling Global Market Report 2025, North America took the lead as the most substantial region for the year 2024. The anticipated region to experience accelerated growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report includes detailed coverage of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

