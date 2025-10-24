Celebrate the festive season at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket

Celebrate Christmas with a festive dinner buffet! Celebrate with tropical charm, joyful vibes, and unforgettable holiday moments! Magical Christmas vibes at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort Make this festive season unforgettable with indulgent holiday flavors Ring in the New Year at Endless Summer Beach Club with a dazzling countdown by the sea!

PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort invites you to embrace the joy of the holidays with sun-kissed celebrations, vibrant flavors, and unforgettable experiences.From the enchanting glow of Loy Krathong to the dazzling countdown of New Year’s Eve, we’ve curated a lineup of events that blend tradition, tropical charm, and festive fun for all ages. (Book here) Loy Krathong Thai Buffet at The Phuket EateryCelebrate Thailand’s Festival of Lights with a rich buffet of regional Thai dishes, honoring cultural heritage and togetherness.📅 31 October l 6 PM – 10 PM💰 THB 799++ per personThanksgiving BBQ Buffet at Smokestack BBQ & GrillEnjoy a cozy, family-style Thanksgiving feast with smoky BBQ flavors and live music in a warm, welcoming setting.📅 28 November | 6 PM – 10 PM💰 THB 1,500++ per personDisco Day Xmas Special at Endless Summer Beach ClubGet your groove on this Christmas with a beachside disco party! Enjoy tropical drinks, mocktails, and glittering vibes for the whole family.📅 24 December l 12 PM ONWARDSA Tropical Christmas Eve Dinner at PoolsideCelebrate Christmas Eve under the stars with a magical poolside dinner featuring festive Thai and international dishes, live acoustic music, and family-friendly activities.📅 24 December l 7 PM - 11 PM💰 THB 2,795++ per personChristmas Day Dinner Buffet at The Phuket EateryOur special buffet features international delights and Thai-inspired Christmas dishes, with options to please every family member.📅 25 December l 6 PM - 10 PM💰 THB 1,900++ per personPremium Sizzle Fest - New Year’s Eve Buffet at Smokestack BBQ & GrillRing in 2026 with a premium BBQ buffet, live music, and festive cheer in a vibrant tropical setting.📅 31 December | 6 PM – 10 PM💰 THB 3,750++ per personSpritz & Glam – New Year’s Eve Celebration at Tropical poolWelcome 2026 with sparkle and joy! Indulge in a lavish buffet of international dishes, festive desserts, and drinks for all ages.📅 31 December l 7 PM - 11 PM💰 THB 3,395 ++ per personThe Light of Summer – New Year's Eve Countdown at Endless Summer Beach ClubLight up 2026 at Patong’s brightest beach party! Enjoy live DJs, LED shows, family-friendly music, and a magical countdown under the stars.📅 31 December | 12 PM ONWARDS💰 THB 5,500++ (free flow drinks)Make This Festive Season Unforgettable (Click here) Whether you're floating a Krathong, dancing on the beach, or counting down to 2026 under the stars — Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort is your destination for magical moments.Book your festive experience today and celebrate the season in paradise!📧 cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com📲 +6676349888

