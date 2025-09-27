1ST ROAD TO GIVE KHAO LAK 2025
Marriott Bonvoy® is proud to announce the launch of “Road to Give Khao Lak 2025,” a charity run which will raise funds for Baan Than Namchai Foundation.
Commemorative T-shirts are also available, giving runners a lasting memento of the day. All proceeds will be donated directly to the Baan Than Namchai Foundation, which provides education, healthcare, and essential resources to disadvantaged children, helping to build brighter futures for young people across the region.
This initiative forms part of Serve360, Marriott’s global sustainability and social impact platform which is committed to “Doing Good in Every Direction.” “The Road to Give is a true reflection of Marriott’s spirit of serving our communities,” said Abhimanyu Singh, Area General Manager – Southern Thailand, Marriott International. “By bringing together our associates, guests, partners, and neighbors in Khao Lak, we not only promote wellness but also create meaningful change for the children supported by the Baan Than Namchai Foundation.”
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Location: Lam Pakarang Beach, Khao Lak, Phang-Nga
Categories: 4km Fun Run / 10km Mini Marathon
Beneficiary: Baan Than Namchai Foundation
To register for the Road to Give Khao Lak 2025, please visit soft.events/run/road-to-give-khaolak-2025
Jehan Jay Suanico
Le Meridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa
+66 83 732 9810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.