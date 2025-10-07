New Family Adventures Await at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

Make a Splash with Family Fun at the Fun Pool. Beachfront Bliss Awaits at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort Kids Eat Free Package – enjoy daily meals and family fun by the beach. Private balconies, cozy terraces & pool access — your perfect stay starts here. Splash, slide, and soak up the sun — perfect for family fun!

Splash, slide, and laugh the day away at Courtyard Patong’s Fun Pool! With playful fountains and exciting slides, plus 60+ family activities every week.

PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort invites families to experience a vibrant blend of fun, relaxation, and comfort at one of Phuket’s most exciting beachside destinations.Located along the lively shores of Patong Beach, the resort offers endless family fun with its signature Fun Pool, featuring slides, water fountains, and interactive play structures.With over 60 family-friendly activities every week, guests of all ages can enjoy a dynamic and engaging holiday experience.To make family stays even more rewarding, the resort introduces its Kids Eat Free Package , which includes:- Daily breakfast for two adults- A delicious three-course lunch or dinner with one soft drink- Complimentary dining for children when accompanied by paying adultsGuests can also indulge in a culinary journey across nine restaurants and bars , serving everything from authentic Thai cuisine to international favorites. The resort features four distinct pool scenes, including two swim-up pool bars and a dedicated kids’ pool.Children can explore creativity and play at the Kids Club, while adults enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center for wellness throughout their stay.Whether you're planning a family holiday or simply looking to relax by the beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers the perfect combination of excitement, comfort, and convenience.

Experience Patong’s oasis at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

