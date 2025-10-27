The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Charging Network Roaming Hub Market to Reach $1.84 Billion by 2029 with 22.3% CAGR

Expected to grow to $1.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%

What Is The Charging Network Roaming Hub Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the charging network roaming hub has seen significant expansion in the past few years. It's projected to escalate from a value of $0.67 billion in 2024, reaching $0.82 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This substantial growth in the historical period is due to various factors such as increased government incentives for e-mobility, the rising demand for interoperable charging solutions, burgeoning consumer preference for easily accessible charging, intensified efforts toward carbon emissions reduction, and increased urbanization and initiatives for smart cities.

The size of the charging network roaming hub market is set to witness a substantial increase in the upcoming years, expected to reach a value of $1.84 billion in 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The expansion during the forecasted period can be linked to a surge in compatibility across different networks, increased consumer enlightenment about eco-friendly mobility, amplified investments from private charging network providers, growing innovations in battery swapping and charging, and a preference shift in consumers towards convenience and adaptability. Notable trends projected for the forecast period encompass progress in wireless charging technology, amalgamation with smart grid connectivity, advancements in demand response management, enhancements in network security measures, and refined predictive maintenance systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Charging Network Roaming Hub Market?

The uptake of electric vehicles, which are largely or entirely powered by electric motors using rechargeable batteries as opposed to conventional internal combustion engines, is anticipated to fuel expansion in the charging network roaming hub market. This surge in electric vehicle use comes in the wake of heightened environmental consciousness as both consumers and governments increasingly opt for cleaner transportation methods to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions. Charging network roaming hubs help facilitate this shift by providing EV drivers with uninterrupted access to multiple charging stations via a single account, making billing and authentication easier while also promoting a wider use of EVs. For example, in April 2024, the France-based International Energy Agency reported that global electric car sales in 2023 approached 14 million, representing 18% of all car sales, a significant increase from the 14% of 2022. As a result, the expanding use of electric vehicles is propelling the growth of the charging network roaming hub market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Charging Network Roaming Hub Market?

Major players in the charging network roaming hub market include:

• ChargePoint Holdings Inc.

• Enel X Way S.r.l.

• Virta Ltd.

• Evgo Services LLC

• Allego N.V.

• EVBox B.V.

• Blink Charging Co.

• IONITY Management GmbH

• Shell Recharge Solutions

• Plugsurfing Gmbh

What Are The Future Trends Of The Charging Network Roaming Hub Market?

Leading companies in the charging network roaming hub market are entering into strategic collaborations like seamless roaming integration to improve the compatibility between charging networks, enhance the user interface, and simplify cross-network EV charging. Seamless roaming integration grants EV drivers the ability to use multiple charging networks across different regions with just a single account or app, ensuring an effortless charging experience. For instance, in October 2024, ChargeLab, an EV charging software firm based in Canada, collaborated with ChargeHub, another Canadian-based company specialising in EV charging software and roaming platforms, to launch seamless EV roaming. This collaboration allows drivers to access various networks with ease, facilitates regional charging, and accelerates EV adoption by providing superior convenience and a well-connected charging ecosystem.

How Is The Charging Network Roaming Hub Market Segmented?

The charging network roaming hub market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Connectivity: Open Protocol, Proprietary Protocol

3) By Application: Public Charging, Private Charging, Fleet Charging

4) By End-User: Electric Vehicle(EV) Operators, Charging Point Operators, E-Mobility Service Providers, Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Roaming Management Systems, Clearing And Settlement Systems, Authentication And Authorization Platforms, Payment And Billing Platforms, Data Integration And Analytics Platforms, API And Protocol Management

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Managed Services, Technical Support And Maintenance, Training And Education Services, Roaming Hub Operations And Monitoring Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Charging Network Roaming Hub Market?

In the Charging Network Roaming Hub Global Market 2025 Report, Europe stood out as the leading region for the year 2024. It is projected that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period would be Asia-Pacific. The report comprises thorough coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

