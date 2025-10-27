The Business Research Company

Charger Revenue Management Software Market to Reach $2.44 Billion by 2029, Growing at 19.3% CAGR – TBRC

Expected to grow to $2.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Charger Revenue Management Software Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for charger revenue management software has experienced swift growth in the past few years. It's projected to increase from $1.01 billion in 2024, to $1.20 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include an increase in electric vehicle use, expansion of public charging stations, increase in government rewards for environmentally friendly transportation, enhanced investments in charging infrastructure, and a surge in demand for fleet electrification.

The charger revenue management software market is set to witness a significant surge in the upcoming years, projected to expand to $2.44 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 19.3%. Several factors can be credited for this anticipated growth during the forecast period, such as the increased intricacy of billing and payment structures, the growing need for compliance with regulations in charging networks, an uptick in charging installations in commercial properties, the surging demand for a smooth customer experience, and an increase in capital injections from private equity and venture capital. Key trends expected to emerge throughout the forecast period consist of advancements in deployment models based on cloud, innovation in dynamic pricing algorithms, integration with renewable energy sources, advances in charging session dispute management systems, and progress in interoperability standards.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Charger Revenue Management Software Market?

The charger revenue management software market is poised for growth, driven by the surging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Electric vehicles, which use rechargeable batteries and electric motors as a primary or exclusive power source instead of traditional internal combustion engines, are gaining popularity. This heightened interest in EVs is largely due to mounting environmental concerns, as both consumers and governments are shifting towards cleaner transportation methods to mitigate air pollution and carbon emissions. The charger revenue management software provides varied pricing options, multiple payment alternatives for EV charging stations, and offers valuable data analytics for understanding usage patterns and forecasting revenue. It also ensures adherence to regulatory guidelines. For example, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous organization located in France, reported that close to 14 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2023, accounting for 18% of global car sales, a significant increase from 14% the previous year. Consequently, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is fueling the expansion of the charger revenue management software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Charger Revenue Management Software Market?

Major players in the Charger Revenue Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Accenture plc

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Nokia Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Netcracker Technology Corporation

• Amdocs Limited

• Openet Telecom Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Charger Revenue Management Software Industry?

Key players in the revenue management software industry are creating inventive items, specifically dynamic billing, to revolutionize revenue management for electric vehicle charging outlets. Dynamic billing is a flexible approach that allows stations to modify pricing considering peak times, energy expenses, or occupancy. This approach promotes optimal energy usage and revenue enhancement. For instance, in February 2025, MATRIXX Software, an American firm, introduced MATRIXX Dynamic Billing into the market. This cloud-based solution expedites the process of revenue management. The platform integrates crucial billing functionalities such as rating, charging, invoicing, and revenue recognition across pre-paid, post-paid, and hybrid models in real time. It can handle various forms of transactions including usage-based, subscription, recurring, one-time, and non-monetary transactions. Additionally, customers benefit from immediate billing transparency.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Charger Revenue Management Software Market Segments

The charger revenue management software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Public Charging Networks, Fleet Management, Residential Charging

4) By End-User: Commercial, Residential, Utilities, Fleet Operators

Subsegments:

1) Software: Revenue Management Platform, Billing And Invoicing Software, Payment Gateway Integration, Subscription Management Software, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Fraud Detection And Risk Management

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Customer Enablement Services, Customization And Development Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Charger Revenue Management Software Market Landscape?

In the Charger Revenue Management Software Global Market Report for 2025, Europe led as the region with the highest market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report includes an overview of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

