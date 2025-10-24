Employment and Labour hosts Key Exhibition in KwaZulu-Natal during Disability Rights Awareness Month, 6 Nov

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), through its Public Employment Services (PES) branch, will host a strategic exhibition in KwaZulu-Natal as part of its commitment to promoting the employability and support of persons with disabilities (PwD).

This initiative aligns with the 2025 Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM), observed from 3 November to 3 December, under the theme: “Creating strategic multisectoral partnerships for a disability-inclusive society.” The month-long campaign aims to raise awareness, highlight progress in protecting the rights of PwD, amplify the voices of children with disabilities, explore digital inclusion, and promote strategies for disability-inclusive employment.

The exhibition will take place on 6 November 2025 at the Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) Pietermaritzburg Factory, located at the corner of Uranus Road and Cupid Crescent, Oribi Village(https://maps.app.goo.gl/MWRnBPUs8NRxRFi4A) . This event is strategically timed to reinforce the importance of partnerships in advancing the rights and participation of PwD in society and reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to building an inclusive labour market.

The focus of the exhibition is to empower persons with disabilities by increasing awareness of available services and employment opportunities, particularly targeting individuals exiting special schools and those in remote areas. A key objective is to register at least 100 PwD on the PES system and to establish a comprehensive database of support services available in KwaZulu-Natal. Through this initiative, the Department aims to demonstrate that disability should not be a barrier to success.

Key features of the exhibition will include an integrated showcase of services from government departments such as DEL, the Compensation Fund, and Supported Employment Enterprises, alongside NGOs, private sector organisations, and local municipalities. These stakeholders will present career pathways, entrepreneurial support, and other resources. Special attention will be given to youth and PwD transitioning from special education, providing them with critical information for entering the workforce or pursuing further training. The Department will also offer on-site services, including PES registration and employment counselling.

Funded through the Employment for Equity (E4E) programme, this exhibition underscores the Department’s commitment to removing barriers to income-generating opportunities and fostering an inclusive economy. By hosting this event during DRAM, the Department amplifies the message that persons with disabilities are valuable contributors to society and must be afforded every opportunity to thrive.

The Department of Employment and Labour invites all persons with disabilities, stakeholders, employers, and training institutions in the KwaZulu-Natal region to participate in this transformative event.

Media is invited to attend and cover the exhibition. High-resolution images and additional information can be provided upon request.

RSVP: Unarine Ramaru, 072 137 6471/ Email: unarine.ramaru@labour.gov.za

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

