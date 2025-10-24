Minister Aaron Motsoaledi launches interactive public-facing TB Dashboard, 24 Oct

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will on Friday, 24 October, officially launch the near-live TB public-facing dashboard as part of collaborative efforts between the Department of Health, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), to reduce TB incidence and mortality in South Africa by 2035.

The country has a high burden of TB, but remains on track to meet End TB goals. This innovative digital platform will provide TB testing data from across South Africa, giving the public, media, and other stakeholders unprecedented access to the country’s comprehensive and verified data for timely decision-making processes. The dashboard will play a significant role in tracking the country's progress towards the End TB Campaign's ambitious goal of testing five million people.

The Department will use the lessons learned from the successful implementation of the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), developed to manage the COVID-19 vaccination program. The End TB Campaign dashboard is also part of South Africa’s advancement towards Universal Health Coverage. The data-driven decision-making has proven to be helpful to public health leaders in responding faster to emerging threats, allocating resources more effectively, and improving patient outcomes at every level of care.

The launch will entail live demonstrations of the dashboard’s functionality, which provides a comprehensive and interactive overview of accurate TB data by province, district, age, and sex. The dashboard is a major step forward in data transparency and accountability.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 October 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Health Laboratory Service Head Office, No 1 Modderfontein Road, Sandringham - Johannesburg.

