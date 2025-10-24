Solara Hybrid by Yasemin Ulukan Wins Silver in A' Home Appliances Design Awards

Solara Hybrid

Innovative Cordless Vacuum Combines Power and Convenience, Earning International Recognition for Design Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of home appliance design, has announced Solara Hybrid by Yasemin Ulukan as the Silver Winner in the Home Appliances Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Solara Hybrid, a cordless vacuum cleaner that combines the power of a canister vacuum with the convenience of a stick vacuum.The A' Home Appliances Design Award is particularly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs. Solara Hybrid addresses the demand for versatile, user-friendly cleaning solutions that prioritize efficiency and ergonomics. By winning this award, Solara Hybrid demonstrates its potential to advance industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users.Solara Hybrid stands out in the market with its unique hybrid functionality, enabling seamless switching between canister and stick modes through a wheeled docking station. This innovative feature reduces user strain and fatigue, making cleaning tasks more manageable. The vacuum's powerful 400W motor and dual battery system provide strong suction and up to 120 minutes of operation, ensuring thorough cleaning performance. Additionally, the design incorporates durable, lightweight materials and a cost-effective metallic finish, enhancing its overall appeal and durability.The recognition from the A' Home Appliances Design Award serves as motivation for Yasemin Ulukan and the Arnica team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues in vacuum cleaner design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and foster further innovation within the brand, as they strive to develop products that prioritize functionality, ergonomics, and user satisfaction.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yasemin UlukanYasemin Ulukan is a talented designer from Turkey, working with SENUR, one of the pioneering firms in the country's electrical home appliances market. With an experienced, dynamic, and highly motivated design team, most of whom have a minimum of 10 years of background in the company, Yasemin Ulukan and SENUR have consistently been at the forefront of innovation. They have produced numerous firsts in Turkey, including the first citrus juicer, juice extractor, food processor, carpet cleaning machine, mincing meat machine, and meat mincer, holding a significant number of patents.About ArnicaArnica is a leading home appliances brand specializing in innovative and high-performance cleaning solutions. Established with a focus on quality, functionality, and user convenience, Arnica develops products that cater to modern households' evolving needs. The brand's product portfolio includes vacuum cleaners, small kitchen appliances, and personal care devices, all designed with advanced technology and ergonomic usability. Committed to research and development, Arnica continuously integrates cutting-edge engineering and sustainable practices into its designs, prioritizing user experience and offering practical, efficient solutions that simplify everyday tasks.About ArnicaArnica is a brand of Senur, an electrical home appliance producer located in Istanbul, Turkey. Founded in 1962, Senur has grown into one of Europe's most advanced production facilities, covering an area of 40,000 square meters. The company is known for producing "firsts" in Turkey, such as the first food processor, shampoo-type vacuum cleaner, home-type meat grinder, and food processor & meat grinder combo. Launched in 2001, Arnica quickly became a key player in the Turkish home appliances market, offering innovative, practical, and high-quality products at reasonable prices. Senur currently produces floor care, food preparation, beverage preparation, and steam iron products, selling over 1,500,000 units in Turkey, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Home Appliances Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, granted to brilliant and creative works that demonstrate the designers' outstanding expertise, talent, and insight. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, industry specialists, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the home appliance industry. Welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds, including talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global exposure. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their design capabilities, contribute to the advancement of the industry, and inspire future trends. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Since its establishment in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://the-black-design.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.