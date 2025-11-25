Marine Gastropods by Tiziano Andorno Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Awards

Marine Gastropods by Tiziano Andorno

Tiziano Andorno's Exquisite Marine Gastropods Ring Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Jewelry Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions, has announced Tiziano Andorno 's "Marine Gastropods" ring as the Silver winner in the Jewelry Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and creativity that Andorno brings to the field of jewelry design.The Marine Gastropods ring exemplifies the perfect fusion of nature-inspired design and cutting-edge technology. Its relevance to the jewelry industry lies in its ability to showcase how natural forms can be translated into wearable art while maintaining a high level of functionality and comfort. This award-winning piece serves as an inspiration for designers and manufacturers seeking to create jewelry that is both visually stunning and practical.Tiziano Andorno's Marine Gastropods ring stands out for its unique design, which draws inspiration from the intricate spiral structures found in marine gastropods. Through meticulous study and creative realization, Andorno has crafted a piece that pays homage to the beauty and architectural perfection of these sea creatures. The ring, made of 18k gold and set with diamonds and a central tourmaline, is a testament to the designer's skill and attention to detail.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award is a significant milestone for Tiziano Andorno and serves as a motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the intersection of nature, art, and technology, leading to even more innovative and captivating pieces.Marine Gastropods was designed by Tiziano Andorno, who dissected a marine gastropod to create the sculpture, scanned the unused part with a 3D scanner, and meticulously designed the ring using the lost-wax technique.Interested parties may learn more at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill in the Jewelry Design category. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their work, which often incorporates original innovations and elicits a strong emotional response. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, cultural relevance, commercial viability, uniqueness and originality, technical proficiency, visual impact, emotional engagement, integration of precious stones, adaptability to trends, durability and longevity, packaging design, user experience, and brand identity consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in this distinguished award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, aiming to motivate designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://jewelry-design-award.com

