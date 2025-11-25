Spider by Fatih Saruhan Wins Silver in A' Home Appliances Design Award

Spider

Innovative Vacuum Cleaner Design Recognized for Excellence in Home Appliances Category

COMOC, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of home appliance design, has announced Fatih Saruhan as a winner in the Home Appliances Design category for his exceptional work titled "Spider." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Home Appliances Design Award within the industry, positioning it as a notable achievement for designers and brands alike.The Spider vacuum cleaner design holds particular relevance to current trends and needs within the home appliance sector. Its innovative features align with industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits to users, such as enhanced functionality, improved ergonomics, and efficient cleaning capabilities. This recognition underscores the importance of design excellence in meeting the evolving demands of modern households.The award-winning Spider vacuum cleaner stands out in the market with its unique Horizon-inspired design, featuring a striking cyclone area that serves as the core for trapping dust and debris. The high-efficiency cyclone system ensures powerful suction, capturing and isolating particles for maximum hygiene and performance. The compact, ergonomic form allows for easy maneuverability, while versatile CMF variations cater to diverse user preferences, offering both aesthetic appeal and functional excellence.This recognition from the A' Home Appliances Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration within the Fatih Saruhan brand. The accolade motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence, pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their upcoming projects. By fostering a culture of innovation, Fatih Saruhan aims to inspire and influence industry standards, contributing to the advancement of home appliance design as a whole.Team MembersThe award-winning Spider vacuum cleaner was brought to life by a talented team of designers. Fatih Saruhan led the project, with significant contributions from Latif Mahmudoğlu, who focused on the product's ergonomics. Osman Cihan Demirel and Mert Gürsoy collaborated on the aesthetic design, while Burak Keseci and Levent Çorman handled the technical aspects and engineering of the vacuum cleaner.Interested parties may learn more about the Spider vacuum cleaner design at:About Fatih SaruhanFatih Saruhan is a talented designer based in Istanbul, Turkey. As a member of the HSVO design studio, originally founded as the Fakir Hausgerate Industrial Design team in 2012, Saruhan contributes to the studio's objective of creating ready-to-produce, sustainable, unique, and impactful designs. With a focus on merging creativity and functionality, Saruhan's work spans various sectors, incorporating technological advancements to deliver innovative solutions.About Hakki Saruhan Ve Ortaklari Yazilim Ve Bi̇li̇şi̇m Koll. Şti̇.Hakki Saruhan Ve Ortaklari Yazilim Ve Bi̇li̇şi̇m Koll. Şti̇. is an industrial design office established by Fakir Hausgerate designers in Yıldız Technical University Teknopark at Istanbul. The company focuses on developing innovative and functional designs for the home appliance industry, collaborating with talented designers to bring cutting-edge products to the market.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Home Appliances Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, home appliance industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a testament to a designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and ability to incorporate original innovations that positively impact everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the home appliance industry. Welcoming entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition is organized annually across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and continues to be driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and promoting superior products and projects, the award aims to inspire and advance the global design community, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

