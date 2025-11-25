Selftea by Fatih Saruhan Wins Silver in A' Home Appliances Design Award

Selftea

Innovative Automatic Turkish Tea Maker Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of home appliance design, has announced Selftea by Fatih Saruhan as the Silver Winner in the Home Appliances Design category. This esteemed award celebrates Selftea's exceptional design and innovative approach to automating the traditional Turkish tea-making process, solidifying its position as a noteworthy advancement in the home appliance industry.Selftea's Silver A' Home Appliances Design Award win signifies its relevance and value to both industry professionals and consumers alike. By seamlessly blending modern automation with the authentic Turkish tea brewing tradition, Selftea addresses the growing demand for convenience and efficiency in home appliances without compromising on the rich cultural heritage associated with the ritual of tea making.What sets Selftea apart is its patent-pending sliding mechanism that precisely transfers boiling water to the teapot, replicating the ideal infusion process. This innovative feature ensures a consistent, high-quality tea experience while allowing users to customize the strength of their brew by adjusting the water flow. The sleek and modern design of Selftea effortlessly integrates into contemporary kitchen spaces, making it an attractive addition to any home.The recognition bestowed upon Selftea by the A' Home Appliances Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the design team at HSVO. This achievement is expected to inspire further innovation within the studio and motivate the team to continue pushing the boundaries of home appliance design, while maintaining their commitment to creating sustainable, impactful, and user-centric solutions.Selftea was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team of designers, including Latif Mahmudoğlu, Osman Cihan Demirel, Mert Gürsoy, Çağlar Saatli, Tuğçe Oğuztürk, and Fatih Saruhan. Each team member contributed their unique skills and expertise to create a product that seamlessly combines functionality, aesthetics, and cultural relevance.Interested parties may learn more about Selftea and its award-winning design at:About Fatih SaruhanFatih Saruhan is a talented designer from Turkey, currently associated with HSVO, an Istanbul-based design studio. With a focus on creating ready-to-produce, sustainable, and impactful designs, Fatih Saruhan's work spans various sectors, from industrial design to digital product design. By incorporating technological advancements and merging creativity with functionality, Fatih Saruhan consistently delivers innovative solutions that meet client needs and exceed expectations.About Hakki Saruhan Ve Ortaklari Yazilim Ve Bilişim Koll. Şti.Hakki Saruhan Ve Ortaklari Yazilim Ve Bilişim Koll. Şti. is an industrial design office established by Fakir Hausgerate designers in Yıldız Technical University Teknopark at Istanbul. The office focuses on developing innovative and functional designs for the home appliance industry, leveraging the expertise and experience of its talented team to create products that enhance the everyday lives of consumers.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Home Appliances Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition. Silver A' Design Award-winning works showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, and creativity, ultimately making a positive difference in the world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across various industries and countries. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving entries receive recognition. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://good-designer.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.