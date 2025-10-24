Ferris Wheel by Shakiba Shariyati Khameneh Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Awards

Ferris Wheel

Innovative Transformative Jewelry Set Recognized for Excellence in Design and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Ferris Wheel by Shakiba Shariyati Khameneh as the Silver Winner in the Jewelry Design category. This innovative transformative jewelry set has been recognized for its outstanding design, craftsmanship, and unique concept that combines tradition, innovation, and mechanical science.The Ferris Wheel jewelry set is a testament to the power of design to enhance individual experiences and emotional well-being. Its transformative nature, allowing the necklace cabins to be detached and worn as separate earrings, aligns with the growing trend of adaptable and customizable jewelry in the industry. This design not only offers versatility for the wearer but also introduces a novel interactive element that sets it apart from traditional jewelry pieces.What truly distinguishes the Ferris Wheel jewelry set is its ability to evoke nostalgia and provide a therapeutic experience. The gentle spinning motion of the Ferris wheel structure has been designed to help individuals with focus issues, reducing stress and anxiety through its calming effect. By incorporating this unique feature, Shakiba Shariyati Khameneh has created a piece that goes beyond mere adornment, offering a tangible benefit to the wearer's emotional well-being.The recognition bestowed by the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a catalyst for Shakiba Shariyati Khameneh to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. This achievement validates the designer's commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, and it is expected to inspire future creations that merge art, functionality, and emotional resonance. As the brand gains international exposure through this prestigious award, it is poised to make a significant impact on the jewelry industry and beyond.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shakiba Shariyati KhamenehShakiba Shariyati Khameneh is a jewelry designer and maker from Iran, dedicated to creating contemporary pieces that blend art and functionality. Her work often incorporates innovative ideas aimed at enhancing individual and social experiences, with a focus on transformable designs that become part of people's life stories. Shakiba's unique approach and recognition through design competitions demonstrate her commitment to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design and contributing to a dynamic, creative community.About Shakiba ShatiyatiThe Shakiba Shariyati brand specializes in contemporary jewelry with transformable functionality and adaptable forms. Each piece is designed to be dynamic, changing shape to suit the wearer's needs and context. By integrating precise mechanical mechanisms, the brand ensures that its jewelry is not only visually appealing but also interactive and customizable. Inspired by personal stories and experiences, Shakiba Shariyati aims to create a strong emotional connection between the wearer and the jewelry, as exemplified in the "Carousel of Memories" concept used in this award-winning collection.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of jewelry design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional achievement, showcasing the designer's technical proficiency, artistic skill, and innovative vision.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in jewelry design. Welcoming entries from a wide range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global exposure. Through a meticulous blind peer review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award identifies and honors designs that demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and positive impact on society. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://jewelrydesignawards.com

