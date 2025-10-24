Embraced in Recycled Steel by Nobuaki Miyashita Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Embraced in Recycled Steel by Nobuaki Miyashita

Innovative Office Interior Transforms Recycled Steel into Refined Architectural Expression

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Nobuaki Miyashita 's "Embraced in Recycled Steel" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the project within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative and sustainable design practices.The award-winning design showcases the potential of recycled steel in creating functional and visually striking office interiors. By incorporating Kyoei Steel's recycled materials, such as angle steel, rebars, and flat bars, into the architectural expression, Nobuaki Miyashita demonstrates the relevance of sustainable practices in contemporary interior design. This approach aligns with the growing demand for environmentally conscious solutions in the industry.Embraced in Recycled Steel transforms typically concealed structural elements into aesthetic focal points, emphasizing the strength and texture of the recycled steel. The integration of barcode and QR code motifs throughout the space creates a seamless connection between the physical environment and Kyoei Steel's digital identity. The innovative use of lighting further enhances these patterns, resulting in a dynamic interplay between the recycled materials, technology, and illumination.The recognition bestowed upon Embraced in Recycled Steel by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as an inspiration for Nobuaki Miyashita and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable interior design. The project's success highlights the potential for recycled materials to be integrated into visually striking and functional spaces, encouraging further exploration and innovation in this area.Interested parties may learn more about Embraced in Recycled Steel and its designers at:About Kyoei Steel Ltd.Kyoei Steel Ltd. is a leading Japanese manufacturer of steel products, specializing in electric arc furnace (EAF) technology for sustainable steel production. Established in 1947, the company has grown into a key player in the global steel industry, providing high-quality reinforcing bars (rebar) and structural steel for construction, civil engineering, and infrastructure projects. With production facilities across Japan and international operations in Vietnam, the U.S., and other regions, Kyoei Steel is committed to environmentally responsible manufacturing. The company leverages recycled scrap metal as a primary raw material, reducing carbon emissions and promoting a circular economy.About Mr StudioAn architectural firm based in Japan that designs various types of buildings, including residential homes, commercial facilities, hotels, offices, factories, and schools. Mr Studio aims to provide distinctive added value to spaces, architecture, and landscapes through concept making that reveals the potential needs and identity of projects, along with innovative design. Their field spans a variety of building types including residential, office, hotel, commercial, educational, cultural facilities, and factories, as well as ranging from interior design to large-scale urban development. In each project, Mr Studio carefully interprets the unique context of the site and strives for site-specific architecture that can only exist in that particular place.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skilled application of innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices. The Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skilled application of innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the forefront of interior design, setting new benchmarks for creativity, functionality, and environmental responsibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected international competition that promotes excellence in interior design innovation. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain recognition for superior design capabilities. The competition, now in its 17th year, is judged by an expert panel of design professionals, industry leaders, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. 