DMV News You Can Use for October 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Greetings DC!

As the days become shorter with less daylight, it's important that drivers around the District take extra caution on the roads, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

October is Pedestrian Safety Month. Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility for all of us. Every day, millions of Americans walk to school, work, shops and bus stops. We are most vulnerable to crashes involving pedestrians in urban areas with high vehicle traffic, like DC. In this edition, we include safe travel tips and ways to adopt the basics of pedestrian safety. Doing so enables all of us to make the District a safer place to live and work.

This month, DC DMV launched the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) Program. Aimed at combatting aggravated reckless driving, the ISA Program is another way we are addressing road and pedestrian fatalities by targeting drivers who use excessive speed.

Teen Driver Safety Week is observed from October 19-25. Do you have a teen or know one who is eager to get behind the wheel? Take a moment to talk to them about the consequences of distracted driving and ensure that wherever they go, they're driving safely! For more information about DC DMV's knowledge testing for new drivers, visit our website here.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to remind you that the DC DMV newsletter is also available in Spanish! If you'd like to subscribe, you can do so here. Juntos, estamos salvando vidas cada dia - together, we're saving lives every day!

Please also note that all DC DMV locations will be closed November 11, 2025 for Veteran's Day next month.

And finally, your feedback is always important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the monthly DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month.

Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, November 6 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, I will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - October 2025