DC DMV Launches Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) Program to Combat Aggravated Reckless Driving

Media Contact: Chiderah Monde, PIO; (202) 729-7098

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) is proud to announce the launch of the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) Program, a groundbreaking safety initiative aimed at reducing aggravated reckless driving and improving roadway safety across the District. The program officially launches on October 1, 2025.

The ISA Program leverages advanced in-vehicle technology to help drivers stay within posted speed limits. Using a combination of GPS data, digital speed maps, and camera-based speed sign recognition, the system alerts drivers and intervenes when they attempt to exceed the legal speed limit. Enrollment in the program ensures vehicles are equipped with this critical safety feature.

In DC, aggravated reckless driving includes:

“The Intelligent Speed Assistance Program represents a major step forward in our commitment to public safety,” said Gabriel Robinson, Director of the DC DMV. “By using smart technology to prevent dangerous speeding, we’re not only enforcing the law—we’re saving lives.”

This initiative builds on the success of the mandatory Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program, launched in December 2022 to combat impaired driving. Like the IID Program, the ISA Program targets high-risk behaviors and promotes safer streets for all. To learn more about the program, visit the DMV website here.