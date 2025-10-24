The Center of Innovation Shines in Daegu with Innovative Korean Companies- FIX 2025 Innovation Awards Ceremony Concludes

Recipients of FIX 2025 Innovation Awards pose for the group photo Autonomous A2Z receiving the FIX 2025 Best of Innovation Award HL Robotics receiving the FIX 2025 Best of Innovation Award Meissa receiving the FIX 2025 Best of Innovation Award Mobinn receiving the FIX 2025 Best of Innovation Award

A total of 30 innovative companies were honored, including nine recipients of the Best of Innovation Awards.

DAEGU, DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daegu, which has positioned itself as the heart of Korea’s innovation industry, hosted another stage of innovation. Following the opening of the “ Future Innovation Tech Expo 2025 (FIX 2025)” on October 22, the city of Daegu held the “FIX Innovation Awards” ceremony at EXCO on October 23 at 3:30 p.m., recognizing 30 companies that stood out with their innovative technologies and products.About 100 people attended the ceremony, including Daegu Deputy Mayor for Economy Sungjoo Hong, domestic and international media representatives, award-winning companies, and the panel of judges.Among the nine recipients of the Best of Innovation Awards, in the future mobility sector, Autonomous A2Z was recognized for developing the Level 4 autonomous vehicle “ROii,” HL Robotics for its autonomous parking robot solution “PARKY,” Hanwha Corporation E&C Division for creating the ceiling-mounted EV charging system “EV Air Station,” and THN for its 5.6G-based transparent antenna “Flexclear.”In the robotics sector, IMsystem was honored for developing a “micro medical robot for vascular interventional procedures,” Mobinn for presenting a “road safety control robot” utilizing semi-autonomous driving technology, A4LAB for developing the surgical navigation system “XAVE AIR,” which enhances surgical precision, and Withforce for proposing agricultural automation through its next-generation wearable farming robot “Withforce A10.”In the ICT sector, Meissa received recognition for enabling optimal decision-making on industrial sites through its drone-based digital twin and AI solutions.Now in its second year, the FIX Innovation Awards recognize companies with outstanding technologies in emerging industries, including future mobility, robotics, AI, and ICT. This year’s awards gained even greater prestige, with 22% of the winners having previously received global honors, such as the CES Innovation Awards.Awarded companies will receive not only prizes but also a variety of benefits, including business management consulting from iM Bank , participation in IR pitching and VC networking sessions hosted by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, additional points for Plug and Play partnership programs, discounted participation fees for next year’s FIX, and buyer matching and promotional support.Daegu Deputy Mayor for Economy Sungjoo Hong said, “This year’s FIX Innovation Awards elevated its status as a platform for discovering future innovation technologies, with many CES Innovation Award winners taking part. I hope the awarded companies will use this as a foundation to expand in both domestic and global markets, and that visitors will be able to directly experience the future of technological innovation through the exhibited works.”

