NIPA-Selected K-Content Companies Prove Global Competitiveness at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2025

A group photo of Award Winners at the IR Pitching Competition of HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2025

236 Consultations and 15 Export/Investment Deals Achieved

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), Asia’s largest electronics and ICT exhibition, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), was successfully held from October 13 to 16 (local time) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). At the event, Korean content and ICT companies selected by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) showcased their cutting-edge technologies and global competitiveness to the world.Buyers and venture capitalists (VCs) from Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and other Asian regions visited the Korea Pavilion, resulting in a total of 236 business consultations, including three investment deals and 12 MOUs. The strong engagement underscored the growing global interest and potential for K-content and Korean ICT technologies.To support participating companies, NIPA organized several on-site programs during the exhibition, including the IR Pitching Competition (October 15), Buyer Networking Day (October 14), and Post-Event Debriefing (October 16). Before the exhibition, Korean companies attended a pre-event IR consulting and networking dinner, providing opportunities to connect with buyers from Japan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, thereby facilitating overseas market entry.In the IR Pitching Competition, three Korean companies advanced to the finals and all won awards for their outstanding technological innovation and business models. BIG-PICTURES Co., Ltd. and Wave Company received the Excellence Award, while STRATIO, INC. took third place. These winners demonstrated their global competitiveness by applying next-generation ICT technologies in AI, XR, video processing, and healthcare.During the event, Tony Wong, Director of Hong Kong’s Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), and other key government officials visited the Korea Pavilion. Wong expressed a deep interest in the innovative technologies and global competitiveness of K-content companies, and discussed potential cooperation between Hong Kong and Korea in the digital industries and content sectors.Representatives from InvestHK, HKTDC, major IT firms, and other organizations also visited the pavilion to exchange ideas on future partnerships in K-content and ICT. This engagement marked a significant step toward enhancing the global presence of Korean digital content and fostering practical cooperation with the Hong Kong ICT ecosystem.A NIPA representative stated, “Based on the success at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) 2025, we will continue supporting Korean ICT and K-content companies in expanding overseas, attracting investment, and building global networks. NIPA will further enhance its comprehensive support through participation in international exhibitions, IR pitching events, and investment roadshows to ensure K-companies’ innovative technologies and content gain more global recognition.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.