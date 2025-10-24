AI Mobility and Humanoids Signal a New Era of Regional Industrial AX Innovation – FIX 2025 Opens in Grand Style

VIP attendees pose for a commemorative photo at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Future Innovation Tech Expo (FIX 2025) Acting Mayor Jeong-gi Kim of Daegu and VIP attendees visit the booth of Xpeng AeroHT at FIX 2025 Acting Mayor Jeong-gi Kim of Daegu and VIP pose at the booth of Hyundai Motor Company at FIX 2025 Acting Mayor Jeong-gi Kim of Daegu delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of FIX 2025 Acting Mayor Jeong-gi Kim of Daegu poses with representatives of Keimyung University booth at FIX 2025.

- Future Innovation Tech Expo 2025 Opening ceremony held at EXCO on October 22 with over 130 global VIPs in attendance.

DAEGU, DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daegu Metropolitan City held the opening ceremony of the 2025 Future Innovation Tech Expo (FIX 2025) on October 22 (Wednesday) at 10:30 a.m. at EXCO under the theme “The Future Has Already Begun, All on AI.”The ceremony gathered more than 130 distinguished guests from Korea and abroad, including Acting Mayor Jeong-gi Kim of Daegu, Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Hee Up Kang, Director-General for Industrial Policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Seung-ryeol Lee, Daegu City Council Chairman Mangyu Lee, and National Assembly Member In-seon Lee, who also serves as Chair of the People Power Party’s Daegu Chapter. Global business leaders, including Brian McMurray, President of GMTCK; Jean-Pierre Hathout, CEO of Universal Robots; Yoon Ki Kim, CEO of HL Robotics; Seung-mo Kim, CEO of Hanwha E&C; Sheal Eum, CEO of AeiROBOT; and Tim Hwang, founder of FiscalNote, also attended the event.Following the ceremony, participants joined a guided line tour across EXCO’s East and West Halls, offering opportunities to experience cutting-edge innovations from around the world. Exhibits included T-Money’s “Tagless Payment System,” Hyundai Motor’s lineup of next-generation hydrogen and electric vehicles, HL Robotics’ autonomous parking robots, the AI Mobility Innovation Hall, the special UAM (Urban Air Mobility) Pavilion, AeiROBOT representing Korea’s humanoid robotics excellence, and Unitree’s first-ever demonstration of humanoid boxing.In the afternoon, Wang Tan, Vice President of XPeng AeroHT, a global leader in the UAM sector, delivered a keynote speech titled “Pioneering the Future with 3D Mobility.” The session was followed by talks from Seyoung (Noah) Lee, CEO of wrtn technologies—the top domestic provider of generative AI service platforms; Jean-Pierre Hathout, CEO of Universal Robots; Seungmin Baek, Head of LG Electronics’ Advanced Robotics Lab; Professor Jaekweon Han, a leading authority in Korean humanoid robotics; and Professor Gautam Kamath from the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, co-founded by deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton.Visitors to the exhibition enjoyed a variety of engaging experiences, including riding the XPeng UAM’s “X2,” watching Unitree’s humanoid boxing performance, and viewing Top Robotics’ demonstration of a humanoid soccer robot.At the East Hall lobby, where the mobility zone was located, a special classic car exhibition showcased iconic models, including the Ford Model T—the world’s first mass-produced car on a conveyor belt—and the Porsche 356, once driven by actor James Dean. Test drives for electric vehicles from BYD, Hyundai, and MOTREX were also available.FIX 2025 will be open to the public from October 22 (Wednesday) to 25 (Saturday), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closing at 5 p.m. on Saturday). To ensure convenient access for out-of-town visitors, shuttle buses will operate every 15 minutes between Dongdaegu Station and EXCO.In his opening remarks, Acting Mayor Jeong-gi Kim stated, “FIX 2025 is more than just an exhibition—it is a platform to share Daegu’s vision for industrial innovation, built upon the city’s ongoing efforts to restructure its industrial landscape. We will continue working closely with industry, academia, and research sectors to successfully drive a regional AX transformation centered on future mobility and robotics.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.