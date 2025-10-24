Tune in to En Sintonía this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America for an Important Discussion Focused on Domestic Violence Awareness  

MARYLAND, October 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 23, 2025

The show will also highlight the fifth annual HalloWheaton celebration

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mariela Leon, Hispanic community liaison and media spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department; Jessica Membreno, client assistance specialist at the Family Justice Center; Edith Lozada, public information officer for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); and Nestor Alvarenga, director at the Mid-County Regional Services Center. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In this edition of En Sintonía, the radio show begins with an important conversation with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As part of their public education efforts, MCPD is hosting a Spanish-language event called Voces Importantes, a space to connect, share, and access valuable tools to support your mental and emotional health. The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Edison Park Dr. in Gaithersburg. Pre-registration is required.

The second segment will highlight the resources available to victims of domestic violence at the Montgomery County Family Justice Center. Membreno will provide an overview of the center, which brings together multiple agencies in a safe and secure location to offer coordinated advocacy, government support, civil legal assistance, and social services. These services are available to anyone currently experiencing or who has previously experienced domestic violence, as well as their children.

The radio show will continue with a discussion featuring MCPS about ongoing efforts to keep parents and guardians informed about Boundary Studies and the Program Analysis. To engage the Spanish-speaking community, a Facebook Live event will be held on Nov. 5, providing an opportunity for parents and guardians to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about this important initiative.

The show will wrap up with all the fun details about the fifth annual HalloWheaton celebration, happening Sunday, Oct. 26, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Marian Fryer Town Plaza, located at 2424 Reedie Dr. in Wheaton. This family-friendly celebration features free s’mores roasting, pumpkin painting, costume contests, Halloween crafts, face painting, photo opportunities, and much more. Adults can enjoy fire pits, yard games, and even a zombie trailer for some spooky fun!

The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area's most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

