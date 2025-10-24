Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,085 in the last 365 days.

DSI online services will be suspended this Friday night

MACAU, October 24 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will conduct system upgrade on 24th October (Friday) from 8 p.m., meanwhile, Electronic Identity and My Border Crossing services will operate as normal. However, other online services provided via DSI's official website, Macao One Account, and Business and Associations Platform will be suspended.

The above suspended services are expected to resume normal operations starting at 4 a.m. on 25th October (Saturday).

Please be aware of the above arrangements. We apologize for any inconvenience that may occur.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DSI online services will be suspended this Friday night

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more