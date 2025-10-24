DSI online services will be suspended this Friday night

MACAU, October 24 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will conduct system upgrade on 24th October (Friday) from 8 p.m., meanwhile, Electronic Identity and My Border Crossing services will operate as normal. However, other online services provided via DSI's official website, Macao One Account, and Business and Associations Platform will be suspended.

The above suspended services are expected to resume normal operations starting at 4 a.m. on 25th October (Saturday).

Please be aware of the above arrangements. We apologize for any inconvenience that may occur.