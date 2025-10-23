UM joins higher education delegation to Brazil to promote internationalisation of education and explore cooperation in multiple areas

MACAU, October 23 - To strengthen Macao’s educational ties with Brazil and expand its cooperation network with federal universities, research institutions and innovation platforms in Brazil, the University of Macau (UM) joined a higher education delegation led by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of the Macao SAR government to visit several universities and institutions in São Paulo, Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, injecting new impetus into the internationalisation of the university.

Vice Rector Michael Hui represented UM on the DSEDJ delegation to Brazil to foster cooperation and exchange in education. He highlighted that UM is committed to promoting internationalisation and it attracts outstanding students from Brazil and other Portuguese-speaking countries by providing a range of scholarships and financial aid, aiming to foster multiculturalism and global talent development. Hui also said that UM has already established strong partnerships with several Brazilian universities and institutions, and the trip to Brazil has paved the way for deeper cooperation in education, research, and innovation.

In São Paulo, the delegation visited the University of São Paulo (USP), where Hui met with Ricardo Trindade, president of the USP-China Center, and discussed a previously signed memorandum of understanding. They also explored potential cooperation in the areas of education, business management, and administration. The delegation also visited the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), where Hui met with Paulo César Montagner, rector of Unicamp. Both parties agreed to renew an existing student exchange agreement and explored the possibility of expanding the scope of the exchange initiative.

The delegation toured the São José dos Campos Technological Innovation Park and gained an in-depth understanding of Brazil’s successful models for research results commercialisation, start-up incubation, and youth entrepreneurship. Notably, UM’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute share similar goals with the park, particularly in technology transfer and measures to foster entrepreneurship, and will actively strengthen exchanges and cooperation between young entrepreneurs on both sides. The delegation also visited Brasil 247, a Brazilian media outlet, to discuss the role of media in Sino-Brazilian relations and explore potential cooperation in promoting education and research, thereby strengthening Macao’s role as a platform for exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

In Brasília, the delegation visited the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Federative Republic of Brazil. Hui provided Minister-Counsellor Xing Wenju with an update on the development of the UM campus in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, as well as Rector Yonghua Song’s earlier visit to Brazil. Both parties agreed that there is huge potential for cooperation between Macao and Brazil in higher education. The delegation also met with Marcus Vinicius David, deputy minister of education of Brazil. During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the importance of educational cooperation between China and Brazil and proposed the establishment of a cooperation network with Brazilian federal universities, with an aim to facilitate comprehensive cooperation between universities in Macao and Brazil through a framework agreement.

In addition, the delegation visited the University of Brasília (UnB), where Hui met with Rozana Reigota Naves, rector of UnB. They reviewed the decade-long partnership between UM and UnB in student exchange and discussed further collaboration in sustainable energy research. Moreover, UM was invited to join a new research consortium led by UnB, which aims to facilitate transnational research projects.

In Rio de Janeiro, the delegation visited the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), where Hui and Cássia Curan Turci, vice rector of UFRJ, signed a cooperation agreement to establish a dual doctoral degree programme and provide institutional support for high-level talent exchanges. The delegation also met with Josier Vilar, president of the Rio de Janeiro Commercial Association, to discuss the introduction of short-term exchange programmes to cultivate future entrepreneurs in China and Brazil and promote mutual understanding and cooperation between young people on both sides. Furthermore, the delegation toured Porto Maravalley to learn about its operating model for research results commercialisation, start-up incubation, and technology transfer. These insights will serve as valuable references for UM’s future development.