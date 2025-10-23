“3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025” Finals Macao kick off

MACAU, October 23 - The “3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025” Finals Macao, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and StarMac Entertainment Production Limited, co-organized by the Macau-China Basketball Association, Chaiioi Sports Company Limited and Zhuixing Culture & Media (Zhuhai Hengqin) Company Limited, with venue sponsorship support from Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited, held its opening ceremony at 5:00 p.m. today (23 October) at the Ruins of St. Paul's.

The “3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025” leg matches were held from late August to October in various cities in the Greater Bay Area. Each leg was limited to a maximum of 32 men's teams, with the top three teams from each leg directly advancing to the Finals held from October 23 to 26 at the Ruins of St. Paul's and the Wynn Palace South Lawn. The Finals include both men's and women's categories, competing for prizes and awards totaling over MOP700,000. The organizers hope that the event can help promote sports and cultural exchanges among the cities in the Greater Bay Area, boost the development of sports tourism, and serve as preparation for the 3x3 basketball competition of the upcoming 15th National Games of China, helping to promote the Games and further creating an enthusiastic atmosphere for major sporting events.

Guests attending the opening ceremony included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, Director of the Preparatory Office of the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities & the 9th National Special Olympics Games; Mr. Vong Ka Kun, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lou Kit Long, Chief Executive Officer of StarMac Entertainment Production Limited; Mr. Kevin Ho King Lun, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Federation of Macau-China Sport General Association; Mr. Carson Ma Chi Seng, Secretary General of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Mr. Wu Chong Fai, President of the Macau-China Basketball Association; Mr. Craig Fullalove, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; members of the Sports Committee and sponsors.

The opening match of the Finals saw DongGuan overcoming Super Battleship Overseas Elite with a 18-14 victory. Multiple men's and women's matches will continue at the Ruins of St. Paul's and the Wynn Palace South Lawn on October 24 and 25. On October 26 (Sunday), the women's quarter-finals, as well as the semi-finals, third-place matches, and finals for both men and women, will take place at the Ruins of St. Paul's.

During the Finals, the "Stars of Tomorrow" Macau International 3x3 Children Basketball Game 2025 will also be held. This ancillary event includes 35 teams from Guangzhou, Foshan, Hengqin, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Macao, promoting sports and cultural exchanges among youth from different regions and showcasing the youthfulness and vitality of 3x3 basketball.

Additionally, the organizers are holding a "3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025" photography contest. The submission period is from October 27 to December 12. For regulations, please visit https://www.macao3x3basketball.com/25.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macao3x3basketball.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “大灣區3×3籃球巡迴賽” (3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour) Facebook page, gbat3x3 Instagram, the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.