DeCarbon Tokyo 2025: Accelerating Japan’s Net-Zero Ambitions Through GX-ETS, Innovation and Removals

DeCarbon Tokyo 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Japan takes decisive steps to advance its Green Transformation (GX) and roll out the GX-ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme), the country stands at the forefront of a new era of climate leadership, industrial decarbonization, and technology-driven transformation. In support of this momentum, DeCarbon Tokyo 2025, taking place on 3–4 December 2025 at Hilton Shinjuku, will bring together government leaders, corporate decision-makers, innovators, investors, and sustainability pioneers from Japan and around the world to exchange strategies and accelerate the transition toward net zero.Organized by CMT (Centre for Management Technology), DeCarbon Tokyo 2025 provides a timely platform to explore how carbon markets and carbon removal solutions can align to achieve Japan’s net-zero ambitions. The two-day conference will cover an integrated spectrum of topics spanning carbon markets policy and trading mechanisms , CCS deployment, including Direct Air Capture and BioEnergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), renewable energy integration, and the scaling of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies.Day 1 focuses on Japan’s carbon credits market growth, exploring regulatory developments, compliance market trajectories, and pathways to scale liquidity and supply. Presentations will highlight the challenges of JCM credit generation and the role of government, IGES, and project developers in shaping market readiness. Panels will explore voluntary and compliance markets, high-integrity offsets, and nature-based solutions including rice methane reduction, biochar, and agriculture-linked projects. Comparative insights from the EU-ETS, China ETS, and the role of CBAM in global market integration will also be debated. Corporate strategies for balancing abatement and high-quality offsets will be showcased, with case studies from Japanese and international companies aligning Scope 3 commitments with compliance obligations. It will also examine the growing convergence between carbon capture projects and market mechanisms, shedding light on how CCS, BECCS, and DAC initiatives can contribute to both emission avoidance and removal credits. Participants can expect dynamic exchanges on corporate net-zero leadership, the financing of decarbonization technologies, and how AI or data, innovation, and international collaboration are reshaping the carbon economy across Asia.Day 2 shifts to Carbon Removal Tech & CDR Markets, examining commercialization pathways for BECCS, Direct Air Capture, biochar, mineralization/Enhanced Rock Weathering , and marine CDR. Sessions will focus on MRV standards, commercialization and scalability potential, alongside financing models such as blended finance, offtake agreements, and pre-purchase commitments. Investor panels feature both Japanese and international banks and investment funds will address how financing innovation can accelerate durable removals. Corporate off takers including major Japanese shipping lines, MOL and NYK, will share motivation and procurement perspectives, while startups and global tech leaders will present cutting-edge developments in MRV innovation and durable CDR deployment.DeCarbon Tokyo 2025 is proudly supported by leading sponsors and partners who share a common goal of accelerating meaningful climate action. Carbon Removal Partners joins as the Platinum Sponsor, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) supports the event as Strategic Sponsor. The conference also welcomes a strong lineup of CDR Tech Champions—including Isometric, CUR8, and Idemitsu Americas Holdings—who are driving technological breakthroughs in carbon removal innovation.Complementing this, South Pole and the Carbon Recycling Fund Institute are onboard as Supporting Partners, bringing valuable expertise in carbon project development and policy advancement to the dialogue.The event will feature a distinguished roster of speakers from Japan and abroad, representing the government, carbon market institutions, corporations, and technology providers. Key voices will include leaders from METI and Japan’s Carbon EX Inc, ByWill, Global Brain Corporation, TOWING, and Mitsubishi Corporation, alongside international experts from ICVCM, Climate Bridge International, Carbon Removal Partners, Puro.Earth, Deep Sky, ClimeFi, Direct Air Capture Coalition, Shell and Golden Agri-Resources, as well as corporate sustainability heads from Japan’s energy, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. Together, they will discuss how policy, innovation, and investment can unlock the next phase of growth for Japan’s low-carbon economy.In the exhibition area, participants can engage directly with decarbonization technology innovators such as Charm Industrial, a pioneer in bio-oil carbon removal, and Pyrogreen, advancing biochar and biomass conversion solutions that contribute to negative emissions.DeCarbon Tokyo 2025 is more than a conference — it is a convening point for stakeholders committed to Japan’s net-zero transformation. Participants will gain valuable insights into the country’s carbon market design, connect with leading players in the GX ecosystem, and discover collaboration opportunities in carbon removal, CCS, and clean energy deployment.For corporates navigating GX-ETS, project developers seeking to scale CDR, or investors evaluating high-integrity credits, the summit offers timely insights and case studies from industry practitioners and policy experts. Delegates will gain clarity on Japan’s unique role in bridging Asian markets with Europe, North America, and emerging global frameworks, while engaging directly with leading voices in climate finance, carbon trading, and removal technologies.Early bird registration is now open until 31 October 2025. Interested participants, sponsors, and exhibitors are encouraged to secure their places early to be part of this pivotal dialogue shaping Japan’s low-carbon future.For participation, sponsorship, or exhibition opportunities, please contact: sharon@cmtconference.com or visit https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251219&pu=309082 for more information and event agenda.

