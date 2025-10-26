Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025 Starts Soon, Featuring Iggy Azalea, Tristan Thompson, and Web3 & AI Leaders

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida 2025, now in its eighth edition and first-ever U.S. event, is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience shaping the future of Web3, crypto, and AI. Taking place November 5–6, 2025, at DAER inside the iconic Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, this festival-style conference will be the ultimate destination for high-impact networking and deal flow.The conference recently announced two major celebrity headliners: Iggy Azalea and Tristan Thompson, adding star power to this year’s lineup. Thrust will host a fireside chat featuring Iggy Azalea, world-renowned musician and Founder of $MOTHER, in an exclusive session titled “The Death of Celebrity Coins.”NBA Champion and entrepreneur Tristan Thompson, Co-Founder of Basketball.fun , will take the stage as part of the panel “The Great Leap: How Web3 Becomes a Mainstream Reality,” exploring how blockchain and emerging technologies are entering everyday life.It will bring together more than 200 speakers, including Tom Bilyeu, world-renowned podcaster and Co-Founder of Impact Theory; Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals; Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase; Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET; David Shallenberger of the Utah House of Representatives; and N3on, influential digital creator and CEO of N3on Media.It will also feature two floors of expo booths showcasing leading Web3 and AI companies. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Nexa booth, one of the largest at the event. Nexa, a programmable digital value protocol, continues to push the boundaries of traditional blockchain technology. To learn more, attendees can hear directly from Andrew Stone, Lead Developer at Nexa / Bitcoin Unlimited, who will take the main stage on November 5.Unique to the Futurist Conference is its signature VIP Cabana Area, where leading companies host private cabanas for meetings with investors and industry leaders. This year, DAER Dayclub will feature over 30 company cabanas, including DeLorean Labs, a project built on the Sui Network. Attendees can also hear from Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, on November 5.This year’s Futurist Conference Florida, marking its first edition in the United States, has already attracted over 60 sponsors across booth exhibits, VIP cabanas, speaking sessions, side events, and branding opportunities. Among them is the Brave Browser, a fast, private, and secure web browser that integrates Web3 functionality with privacy-first browsing.It will attract emerging projects entering the market, including SpearTrades, a next-generation crypto analytics and trading insights platform that helps traders make faster, smarter, and more informed decisions in volatile digital markets. Attendees can connect with the company at its expo booth or during an on-stage presentation by Sumit Arya, Founder and CEO of SpearTrades.The most anticipated segment of this year’s show is the AI Futurist Conference. Now in its fifth year, the AI Futurist Conference will take over an entire day and stage, bringing together powerhouses in AI to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and Web3. Presented by Argentum AI, the event’s Title Sponsor, the conference will spotlight Argentum’s human-friendly, AI-powered compute marketplace and its role in shaping the future of intelligent systems.One of the most highly anticipated gatherings is the Happy Hour sponsored by Optio, a company building decentralised infrastructure for identity and trust. The event will take place on November 6 at Entice. To register for Optio Happy Hour and for a full list of side events, visit lu.ma/futurist_conference Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America’s longest-running and most immersive Web3 events. Now in its eighth year, Futurist has become a global hub for industry leaders shaping the future of crypto, Web3, and AI. For more information, visit https://www.futuristconference.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.