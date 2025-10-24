DVDFab Delivers Steady Upgrades to Improve User Experience

DVDFab announced updates across its Ripper and Creator modules and released a redesigned macOS driver.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DVDFab has broadened device coverage in DVD Ripper , added built-in editing tools to Creator, enabled UHD menu authoring with chapter control across Creator modules, and rebuilt its macOS driver to improve installation and stability on current systems.-DVD Ripper Broadens CompatibilityDVDFab DVD Ripper converts DVD content into playback-ready files for phones, tablets, and media players. It offers preset-based profiles so users can target specific devices without manual tuning of codecs and bitrates.The latest update adds support for more than one hundred additional devices, including iPhone 16 and earlier models, iPad, Huawei smartphones and tablets, Samsung Galaxy, and Sony Xperia. Pipeline optimizations improve speed and stability on long rips and batch jobs, reducing restarts and helping first-play success on mobile.-Creator Products Integrates EditingDVDFab DVD Creator Blu-ray Creator /UHD Creator assembles video, audio, and subtitles into deliverable files or discs, handling structure and packaging for distribution.New integrated editing tools keep routine adjustments in the same window as authoring. Users can crop and trim to tighten pacing, adjust contrast and related picture settings to correct footage, apply custom watermarks to protect assets, and add subtitles to improve accessibility—shortening the path from rough cut to master by avoiding extra renders and app switching.-UHD Creator Customizes MenusDVDFab UHD Creator focuses on 4K authoring, providing controls for professional navigation and polished presentation.The update introduces customizable menu templates for UHD titles, enabling clear, professional navigation without external tools. Chapter editing is now consistent across all Creator modules, allowing insertion or removal of chapters wherever needed. This improves scan-ability for viewers and reduces support issues tied to imprecise seek points.-macOS Driver Streamlines InstallationDVDFab's macOS driver focuses disc access and stable operation during reading, conversion, and authoring on Apple systems.A redesigned installer removes legacy dependencies that previously complicated setup on recent macOS versions. Architecture and resource-management changes improve reliability during multi-hour encodes and large authoring passes, delivering smoother performance on modern hardware and OS releases.About DVDFabDVDFab is a multimedia software suite developed in 2003. The platform covers disc backup, video conversion, and authoring across DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD, with tools such as UHD/DVD/Blu-ray Ripper, Copy and Creator available for Windows and macOS. Its modular design lets users move from ingest to final delivery in one workflow, while regular updates keep pace with new formats and protections. DVDFab is used by home-cinema enthusiasts, collectors, educators, and independent creators who need consistent playback, reliable transcodes, and professional menuing options without unnecessary complexity.DVDFab is currently running a Halloween promotion, with details available on its official promotions page. A Black Friday offer is expected closer to the event; users can check the same page for updates.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN: https://www.dvdfab.cn/ FR: https://dvdfab.fr/ DE: https://dvdfab.at/ JP: https://dvdfab.org/ CN: https://dvdfab.tw/ For customer service, please visit: https://www.dvdfab.cn/contact.htm

