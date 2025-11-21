BookFab Introduces Audible Converter for Flexible Audiobook Playback

BookFab has recently released BookFab Audible Converter, a tool designed to help users convert Audible audiobooks into common audio formats for personal use.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More people now listen to audiobooks while commuting, exercising, or doing household tasks. Many find that their purchased titles are tied to specific apps and devices, which makes it difficult to keep a consistent listening experience across phones, tablets, cars, and home audio systems. BookFab Audible Converter is aimed at listeners who want more flexibility in how and where they play the audiobooks they already own.About DVDFab Software and BookFabDVDFab is a multimedia software suite founded in 2003. It offers disc backup, video conversion, and authoring for DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on Windows and macOS. Key tools include disc ripper, copy, and creator, such as DVDFab DVD Ripper/Blu-ray Ripper/DVD Copy, which help users move from source to final output in a simple, unified workflow.BookFab is a newer line within the DVDFab portfolio and focuses on e-Book and audiobook download. It brings together tools such as BookFab Kindle Converter , BookFab Kobo Converter, and BookFab Audible Converter to help users download purchased titles, where legally permitted remove platform restrictions, and convert them into open formats for long-term use and cross-device access.Main Features of BookFab Audible Converter-From Audible Files to Widely Supported Audio FormatsThe software converts Audible's proprietary formats into commonly used audio files, including MP3 and M4A for broad compatibility, as well as FLAC, WAV, and OPUS for listeners who prefer lossless or specific technical profiles.-Built-in Access to Audible LibrariesWithin BookFab Audible Converter, users can log into their Audible accounts through a built-in browser. Once signed in, their purchased titles are listed in the interface, so there is no need to switch between a web browser and the converter when selecting books for download and conversion.-Preservation of Chapters and MetadataDuring conversion, the tool is designed to keep chapter information, cover art, title data, and duration details intact. This helps ensure that the resulting audio files remain easy to navigate, particularly for long audiobooks, lecture series, or language-learning content.-Batch Tasks and Queue ManagementFor listeners with large libraries, BookFab Audible Converter supports batch processing. Users can select multiple titles at once, add them to a task list, and let the software handle them in sequence. A task manager shows progress and status for each item.-Configurable Conversion SettingsThe tool also offers default quality settings. These controls are intended to help users align converted files with the requirements of their preferred players and storage devices while keeping the workflow straightforward.The introduction of BookFab Audible Converter takes place alongside DVDFab's current Black Friday campaign. On DVDFab's promotion page , BookFab Audible Converter is listed among the discounted BookFab products, together with existing tools in the line. The campaign includes limited-time price reductions on lifetime licenses and bundles, with details such as discount levels, availability, and duration published on the official promotion site.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN: https://www.dvdfab.cn/ FR: https://dvdfab.fr/ DE: https://dvdfab.at/ CN: https://dvdfab.tw/

