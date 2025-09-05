DVDFab at 23: A Year of Feature and Performance Upgrades

Marking 23 years, DVDFab has grown from a focused 2003 DVD tool into a comprehensive suite trusted by creators, collectors, educators, and home‑cinema fans.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three pillars of DVDFab have stayed constant: copy, rip, and create. DVDFab refined disc-to-disc and disc-to-image copying for predictable playback; expanded ripping with sensible formats, presets, and subtitle handling for everyday devices; and deepened authoring so projects can move from source to a compliant, menu-driven disc in one place.-About DVDFabFounded in 2003 by Fengtao Software, DVDFab delivers professional-grade solutions for DVD/Blu-ray/4K UHD copying, ripping, conversion, and authoring—covering everyday needs like DVD to MP4 , dedicated tools such as DVD ripper DVD copy software , and AI modules for upscaling and SDR to HDR conversion. The DVDFab 13 generation unifies these capabilities across Windows and macOS, enabling GPU-accelerated workflows and UHD-compliant authoring. Users can also leverage utilities like UHD Drive Tool to maximize hardware compatibility for lawful disc backups with UHD Copy/Ripper.-DVDFab Major Feature UpdatesDVDFab's disc suite centers on three core workflows that cover end-to-end use cases: Ripper converts your DVDs, Blu-rays, and UHDs (or their ISOs) into files optimized for devices and streaming; Copy clones or compresses discs while maintaining broad compatibility with commercial titles; and Creator authors new DVD/Blu-ray/UHD discs from your own videos with menus and proper structure for standalone playback. The latest cycle of updates focuses on real-world speed, quality, and compatibility across these pillars.For Ripper, the headline is modern, efficient delivery. Blu-ray/DVD Ripper now exports AV1 to MP4/MKV for smaller files and wide device support, producing SDR by default and enabling 4K AV1 HDR10 when paired with NVIDIA AI Enhancer; UHD Ripper outputs AV1 HDR10 as well. Accuracy has improved for text-based captions thanks to a refined SRT subtitle OCR engine, reducing cleanup work and preserving formatting. To simplify targeting the screen you actually own, the module also adds 100 more device presets, streamlining one-click outputs for phones, tablets, TVs, and media players.For Copy, ongoing compatibility is the priority. Continuous support for new Java protections—including the latest Japanese DVDs—keeps pace with recent disc releases, so routine backups and compression jobs remain stable and predictable as protection schemes evolve.For Creator, authoring is both more capable and more convenient. UHD Creator for Mac, released in April 2025, enables true 4K Blu-ray creation on macOS from a range of 4K sources, producing discs that play on standalone hardware. Blu-ray Creator gains polished, ready-to-use themed menu templates (wedding, birthday, travel), while the Creator suite now integrates a built-in video editor for in-app trimming, cropping, effects, subtitles, and audio adjustments—reducing app-switching and accelerating the path from source footage to finished disc.To mark the 23rd anniversary, DVDFab is running an on-page "spin-to-win" giveaway that awards coupon bundles valued up to $45. Each visitor receives up to two spins for a chance to draw $30, $35, $40, or $45 in coupons. Prizes are valid exclusively for purchasing DVDFab All‑In‑One on the campaign page and must be redeemed within 15 minutes of issuance.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN: https://www.dvdfab.cn/ FR: https://dvdfab.fr/ DE: https://dvdfab.at/ JP: https://dvdfab.org/ CN: https://dvdfab.tw/ For customer service, please visit: https://www.dvdfab.cn/contact.htm

