Clayton Dental Studio Unveils Advanced Technology for a Faster, Smarter, and More Transparent Patient Experience

ATASCOCITA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clayton Dental Studio in Atascocita, TX, led by Dr. Navneet Kamboj, proudly introduces advanced technology designed to make every visit more efficient, comfortable, and transparent for patients. Dr. Kamboj and her team are dedicated to blending innovation with compassionate care to deliver precise, long-lasting results and an exceptional experience for every patient.The practice now offers clear aligners by Candid Pro, a modern, convenient alternative to braces. Through the Candid Pro mobile app, patients can send digital scans of their teeth directly from their phones for virtual follow-up appointments. This innovative system minimizes chair time and reduces the need for multiple in-office visits while maintaining accuracy and consistency in treatment progress. This program is perfect for individuals with busy lifestyles.Clayton Dental Studio also features in-house crown milling by Glidewell, producing zirconia-based crowns in about an hour. These crowns are known for their superior strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal, reducing the risk of future dental failures. Patients can now enjoy same-day results without temporary restorations or extended waiting periods.Additionally, the practice uses AI-powered X-rays to enhance diagnostic precision and patient understanding. These advanced images allow patients to see exactly what Dr. Kamboj sees, ensuring near-perfect diagnostic accuracy and building greater trust through transparency.Under Dr. Navneet Kamboj’s leadership, Clayton Dental Studio continues to set the standard for modern, patient-centered dentistry in Atascocita, TX.For more information or to schedule an appointment , contact Clayton Dental Studio today and experience the future of comfortable, high-tech dental care that prioritizes your time, health, and confidence.

