Psych MD Expands Comprehensive Mental Health Services for Depression, Anxiety, and ADHD in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psych MD, led by Dr. Malar Kuppan, DNP, is expanding its comprehensive behavioral health services to support individuals and families coping with depression , anxiety, and ADHD. As an experienced mental health provider, Malar Kuppan has built Psych MD on a foundation of compassion, evidence-based care, and personalized attention to each client’s needs.Psych MD is a trusted mental health clinic in Glendale offering a full spectrum of services designed to improve emotional well-being and daily functioning. The clinic provides therapy for depression and anxiety, ADHD therapy , trauma counseling, and medication management in Glendale. Additional services include individual therapy, couples therapy, and group therapy. Each service is designed to foster resilience, enhance relationships, and support lasting emotional balance.Under Malar Kuppan’s leadership, Psych MD integrates therapeutic techniques with careful medication management, ensuring each client receives holistic and individualized care. Malar’s approach focuses on understanding the unique challenges of every person and developing treatment plans that promote stability, growth, and self-awareness.Clients from nearby Phoenix can easily access the same compassionate and high-quality care, just a short drive from Glendale. Whether someone is looking for help managing ADHD, overcoming depression and anxiety, or simply seeking a supportive space to focus on personal growth, Psych MD offers a warm and welcoming environment where healing and progress can begin.Psych MD’s mission is to make quality behavioral health services accessible to all, empowering individuals to take charge of their mental wellness and live more fulfilling lives.To learn more about therapy in Glendale or to schedule an appointment , call Psych MD today or visit their website for additional information on mental health counseling and behavioral health services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.