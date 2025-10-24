Connecticut Counseling Group Expands Holistic Mental Health Services to Support the Trumbull Community

TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut Counseling Group is expanding its mission to strengthen the Trumbull community by offering a holistic approach to mental health counseling. The practice is devoted to helping individuals, families, children, and couples find healing, balance, and connection through comprehensive, compassionate care.Connecticut Counseling Group’s team of licensed mental health therapists provides a wide range of services, including individual counseling, anxiety therapy, trauma counseling, couples therapy , and family therapy . The practice also offers specialized programs for children and teens, focusing on anxiety, depression, and trauma while fostering emotional resilience and healthy development.Taking a holistic approach means recognizing that mental health extends beyond symptoms; it involves nurturing the mind, body, and relationships. Each client receives personalized care based on their unique needs and goals. The therapists at Connecticut Counseling Group utilize evidence-based techniques in a supportive environment, empowering clients to manage stress, strengthen relationships, and rediscover emotional well-being.Conveniently located in Trumbull, the practice welcomes clients from neighboring communities including Monroe, Shelton, and Fairfield, all just a short drive away. Connecticut Counseling Group remains deeply rooted in its mission to serve the local community, believing that when individuals and families thrive, the entire community benefits.By emphasizing empathy, collaboration, and understanding, Connecticut Counseling Group in Trumbull continues to be a trusted source of hope and healing for residents seeking professional guidance. Through its holistic and integrative counseling services, the practice is helping to create lasting positive change in Trumbull and the surrounding areas.For more information about Connecticut Counseling Group’s services or to schedule an appointment, individuals are encouraged to call the office or visit the website to learn more.

