'Two peaks not one crescendo-that’s how you win this Tour': Cadel Evans & Stuart O’Grady analyse the 2026 Tour de France

Cadel exclusively riding with Mummu Cycling guest on closed roads of the 2025 Tour de France Mummu Cycling tour guests on the Tour de France 2025 winners podium Tour de France 2026 route has been officially revealed in Paris

Official tour operator Mummu Cycling sees unprecedented demand from fans wanting to participate in, not just watch, the world's biggest race

I’d take an approach with two peaks, instead of one crescendo. In the past, you could come in a bit underdone and ramp up, but this year you can’t afford that.” — Cadel Evans - 2011 Tour de France Champion

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the official unveiling of the 2026 Tour de France route in Paris, cycling legends and Mummu Cycling pro hosts, 2011 Tour de France Champion Cadel Evans AM and 2007 Paris-Roubaix Champion Stuart O’Grady OAM, have shared their expert insights.As the only tour operator built and backed by riders who’ve lived the race from within the peloton, Mummu Cycling offers fans a rare, insider perspective on where the 2026 general classification will be won and lost. The Tour legends offered their initial reactions to the route, which will begin with a spectacular Grand Départ in Barcelona.Q - Where will the 2026 Tour de France be won or lost?Cadel Evans: “The 2026 course looks like it’s going to deliver some amazing racing. From the opening team time trial, the GC contenders will have to be at their best from day one. It’s a tough opening week and a brutal final stretch with two finishes on Alpe d’Huez - that’s rare. It’ll be hard to control the lead and even harder to defend it.”“The last mountain week could decide everything. The final stage has 5,600 metres of climbing - it’s ridiculous. Probably the hardest mountain stage in living memory, so you’ve got to be sharp at both ends. When it gets that hard, the ones who are on will still be flying, and the others will be walking zombies. Instead of losing two or three minutes, they’ll lose fifteen.”“The highlights of the route for me? To visit, Barcelona will be a spectacular Grand Départ - full of culture, colour, and energy. To ride, Stage 6 to Gavarnie-Gèdre will be one to discover. Stage 14 to Le Markstein Fellering adds another challenge to this already dynamic race. But the one that stands out? Stage 20 - Alpe d’Huez. A brutal day across terrain that’s close to my heart. I can’t wait.”Stuart O’Grady: “This course will suit the all-rounders, it’s an explosive edition from day one. You can’t hide on a route like this - you’ve got to fight from Barcelona all the way to Paris.”“Climbing Alpe d’Huez twice is just nuts. I rode one of those back roads back in 2012 before it was even paved - it’s brutal. Stage 20 has 5,600 metres of climbing. That’s the kind of day that could destroy legs and decide the Tour.”Q - What’s your reaction to a Team Time Trial on Stage 1:Cadel Evans: “It completely changes the approach - it’s like you’re racing a TTT but it’s timed individually. It erodes the spirit of a team time trial, but it’s fairer in some ways. Normally, a team is only as strong as its weakest link. Now, it’s more about individual output. The GC leader will need to cross first, unless the team gifts the stage. Normally, your GC rider’s the strongest in the time trial.”Stuart O’Grady: “I’ve got a soft spot for team time trials - I’ve been part of TTT stage wins on the Tour in 2001 and 2013. It’s the purest test of teamwork. But with the new rule change where the first rider across takes the time, this one’s going to be something different.”Q - How would you tackle this route:Cadel Evans: “I’d take an approach with two peaks, instead of one crescendo. In the past, you could come in a bit underdone and ramp up, but this year you can’t afford that. There’s a lot of opportunity - and a lot of sprint stages - so gains and losses can come early. This is great for the sprinters, but for GC, you’ve got to be on every day for the first six days.”“I’d focus on week one and week three. For GC riders, it’s so important to not lose time in the first week, and there’s an opportunity to gain time if you have a good team time trial. But, you also need to be fresh and at your best for those Alpe d’Huez stages in the third week. The Tour’s changing - it’s not as clear-cut between GC and sprinters anymore. Even the Champs-Élysées isn’t flat anymore - it’s a real race to the end.”Q - Thoughts on Stage 14’s innovation:Stuart O’Grady: “An 11km bike path climb at over 9% - that’s wild. The Tour keeps finding new ways to push the riders and surprise the fans. I love that.”Q - How do you beat the reigning champion:Cadel Evans: “You can’t Pog-proof the Tour. He’s just better than everyone. This year, I feel the route is designed to make it exciting racing. Vingegaard could get closer, but with stages that hard, when guys blow up, they’ll lose 10–15 minutes, not two or three. The time gaps will be massive; you could see an hour and a half spread between first and tenth. Pogacar might have a few minutes on Vingegaard and half an hour on everyone else. Maybe Evenepoel’s in there too.”Q - Thoughts on the Barcelona Grand Départ:Stuart O’Grady: “If Lille was electric this year, Barcelona will be a carnival. You’ve got culture, coastline, and climbs all packed into the first few days - it’s a dream start for the fans and chaos for the peloton.”Tour de France continues boom in experiential sports tourismThe route announcement acts as a starting point for fans worldwide planning the ultimate cycling experience. According to Marcel Berger, founder of Mummu Cycling, the demand for immersive sports tourism experiences has exploded as fans seek to participate in, not just observe, major sporting events."We’re seeing a massive shift," said Berger. "Fans and travellers globally are no longer just spectators; they are building their entire holiday around a major sporting event, often booking 12 to 18 months in advance and spending more to guarantee an exclusive experience. They don't just want to watch, they want to participate."Mummu Cycling, which hosted over 300 fans at this year's Tour de France, has seen this trend accelerate."For the 2025 Tour de France, we saw 50% of our tours sell out within just four weeks of launch - a 38% increase in booking pace compared to the 2024 edition," Berger noted. "Not only are people booking faster, but they're spending more, with our average booking value up 14% year-on-year. The demand is also evolving; we're seeing close to 50% growth in travellers requesting shorter, single-day 'event moments' that they can fit into existing holiday plans."Experiencing the Tour from within the ropes with Mummu Cycling: "We don't run tours. We open doors."Mummu Cycling exists to take fans behind the barriers, into the press zones, the paddocks, and onto the podiums."Mummu has the access. It’s the inside line to cycling’s most powerful moments," said Berger. "Access like this isn’t bought - it’s earned. We’ve spent decades building the trust that opens these gates. That’s what makes a Mummu moment."Mummu guests are given unparalleled access, including:- Ride Depart: Riding on closed roads on the official course, hours before the peloton, lined with fans already roaring.- Ride through the finish line & podium experience: Riding through the Flamme Rouge to cross the official finish line, followed by a photo on the official Tour de France podium.- Relais Étape: An exclusive mid-stage hospitality oasis with a three-course meal, endless wine, and live race coverage just metres from the peloton.- Departure Village: Accessing the official team paddock to meet the riders and feel the calm before the chaos.- Izoard Hospitality (Finish Line): Watching the sprint unfold live, champagne in hand, from VIP seats just beyond the barriers.- Champs-Élysées Grandstand: The crown jewel of cycling - VIP grandstand seats for the final stage in Paris.For 2026, the experience begins in the beating heart of Catalonia. The Barcelona Grand Départ will wind across Montjuïc’s defiant slopes and pulse through La Rambla. Mummu's experience is a cultural immersion curated by Barcelona-born chef Frank Camorra (MoVida), who has handpicked the flavours, stories, and hidden corners of his hometown for guests.The race then threads through France’s five great mountain ranges - Pyrenees, Massif Central, Jura, Vosges, and the Alps - culminating in a double ascent of Alpe d’Huez, including one via the legendary Col de Sarenne on the penultimate day.As O’Grady says: "Any closer, you would have a race number."With demand for the 2025 Tour de France selling out in record time, fans are encouraged to secure their place early for 2026. Mummu Cycling offers a range of official 2026 Tour de France tours and exclusive single-day 'Event Moments' hosted by pro-cyclists, including Cadel Evans and Stuart O'Grady.To get behind the rope, book your experience at MummuCycling.com.High-resolution images for press use can be found here. - ENDS-About Mummu Cycling: Mummu Cycling is a global leader in cycling tourism and event travel management. With extensive experience as an official tour operator for the world’s biggest races, including the Tour de France, Mummu provides unparalleled access and expertly crafted experiences for cycling fans and participants. With partners including Tour de France champion Cadel Evans and Paris-Roubaix winner and gold medalist Stuart O’Grady, Mummu designs journeys that connect fans to the heart of pro-cycling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.