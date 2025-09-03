Vagabond Tours of Ireland Named Among Top 15 Tour Operators in the World — For The Second Time

This award is a testament to our incredible team, from the driver guides on the road to the support staff working behind the scenes.” — Rob Rankin | Founder and Managing Director of Vagabond Tours

WICKLOW, IRELAND, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vagabond Tours of Ireland has been honoured for a second time in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.The Wicklow-based company has secured a coveted spot on this exclusive list of the top 15 tour operators on the planet.Vagabond Tours is the only Irish company to have been recognised in this elite global ranking. Winning this distinguished international award for the first time in 2023, Vagabond has now been recognised as an outstanding tour operator for a second time.This achievement reflects the independent company's longstanding commitment to personalised service for its guests and positive impacts for the communities its tours visit.Celebrating their 30th year in 2025, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are decided by real people who rate travel providers based on service, value, quality and guest satisfaction. The awards are run by Travel + Leisure, a respected travel magazine with up to 5 million readers.To be listed among the top tour operators in the world by Travel + Leisure back in 2023 was amazing. To have now been recognised as an outstanding tour operator for a second time is an extraordinary achievement.“This award is a testament to our incredible team, from the driver guides on the road to the support staff working behind the scenes,” said Rob Rankin, Founder and Managing Director of Vagabond Tours.“We’re especially proud to have received so many votes from past Vagabond and Driftwood guests and to represent Irish tourism on the world stage.”By designing unique itineraries that showcase hidden gems and local experiences, Vagabond ensures that every adventure is one-of-a-kind. With a strong focus on sustainability and responsible tourism, Vagabond Tours strives to leave a positive impact on every destination they visit.About Vagabond Tours:Vagabond have been the leaders in small-group tours of Ireland for over 20 years. Our guided tours of Ireland are the perfect recipe of locally owned accommodation, passionate driver guides, top quality Mercedes tour vehicles, delicious food and unmissable local Irish experiences.Vagabond Tours was established in 2002; the brainchild of Rob Rankin, who had been travelling in Southern Africa with his wife, Amy. While in Africa, Rob and Amy saw the safari and ‘overland’ tours that were so popular there. This was an idea for an Ireland vacation tour unlike anything that existed back then.We are proud to have built an excellent reputation within the Irish tourism industry and with our guests (and repeat guests) and always aim to provide the best tours in Ireland. We offer two types of tours, our Vagabond Active Adventure Tours and our relaxed Driftwood Tours. They can vary between 5-15 days long.

