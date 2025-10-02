Lemonrock Welcomes New U.S.-Based General Manager, Erin Reda, to Drive Growth and Rider Experience

Lemonrock Welcomes New U.S.-Based General Manager, Erin Reda

Joining Lemonrock combines my lifelong love of riding with my professional experience in the motorcycle community. ” — Erin Reda | General Manager, Lemonrock

WILMINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemonrock Motorcycle Tours , an award-winning provider of premium motorcycle rentals and tours in Ireland, is proud to announce that Erin Reda has joined the team as the new General Manager.Based in Washington, D.C., Erin will lead Lemonrock’s growth through strategic partnerships, event representation, and outreach within the riding community. She will oversee sales, rentals, and tour planning, ensuring a seamless client experience from the first inquiry to the post-ride follow-up. Erin will also collaborate closely with Lemonrock’s Ireland-based team to refine tours, coordinate logistics, and ensure rider safety and satisfaction.Erin brings a unique blend of professional expertise and personal passion to the role. A two-time Lemonrock rider herself, she offers firsthand customer insight alongside years of experience as a journalist for American Motorcyclist, an MSF-certified RiderCoach, founder of the DC Litas (a chapter of the global women’s motorcycle collective), and active member of the Women’s International Motorcycle Association (WIMA). Her riding adventures span Pakistan, Guatemala, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and beyond, each fueled by her belief that motorcycle travel connects people in transformative ways.“I’m excited to welcome Erin as our U.S.-based General Manager,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Tenon Tours and Lemonrock Motorcycle Tours. “Her global touring experience, combined with her firsthand perspective as a past Lemonrock rider, makes her uniquely positioned to understand and serve our customers. With her strong network of riders and established groups, she’s a perfect fit to grow sales, build partnerships, and refine the Lemonrock rider experience while staying true to what makes us special."Erin shares that same excitement about her new role and will be working closely with Lewis and several Massachusetts-based team members, making regular trips to the U.S. office to ensure strong collaboration and alignment with Lemonrock’s operations.“Joining Lemonrock combines my lifelong love of riding with my professional experience in the motorcycle community. Motorcycling has given me adventure, connection, and joy like nothing else, and Lemonrock captures that spirit perfectly.” Erin states, “I’m thrilled to introduce riders of all backgrounds to the Lemonrock community, dedicate myself to creating the ultimate riding experiences, and continue growing Lemonrock’s presence across Europe (and beyond!).”For more information about Lemonrock Motorcycle Tours, visit www.ridelemonrock.com High-resolution images for press use can be found here. For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with Erin Reda or Bryan Lewis, please contact Sarah Lizzy Aversano at Roam Generation - sarah@roamgeneration.com.###About Lemonrock Motorcycle ToursLemonrock Motorcycle Tours is a premier motorcycle rental and touring company based in Ireland, specializing in immersive, high-quality riding experiences across Ireland and Europe. With expertly crafted routes, top-class motorcycles, and a focus on rider safety and satisfaction, Lemonrock offers everything from self-guided adventures to fully supported tours. Each journey is designed to showcase the best of local culture, scenery, and roads, making every ride as unforgettable as the destination.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.