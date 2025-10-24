Hidden Acres Family Campground — 34± Acres with Prime Rt. 301 Frontage in Caroline County, VA — Set for Online Auction

Hidden Acres Family Campground on 34± Valuable Acres with Rt. 301 frontage in Caroline County, VA, an Office, Cabins, Bath Houses & Pool Set for Online Auction

This is a rare opportunity to invest in a property that can meet a wide range of commercial, recreational, or investment goals.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. ( www.nichollsauction.com ) has announced that the online-only auction of Hidden Acres Family Campground, a 34± acre property featuring an office, cabins, bath houses, pool, pond, and 590± feet of frontage along U.S. Route 301 in Caroline County, Virginia will begin closing on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Hidden Acres Family Campground has been a fixture in Caroline County for many years, and the family has entrusted us to market and sell this desirable, potential-filled property,” said Nicholls. “This is a rare opportunity to invest in a property that can meet a wide range of commercial, recreational, or investment goals.”Located at 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514, the property offers exceptional visibility and accessibility — just 1.5 miles from Route 207, 2 miles from Bowling Green, and 12.5 miles from I-95, with easy access to Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Virginia’s Northern Neck, noted Kelly Strauss, auction coordinator.The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.Date: Online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 @ 4:00 pm (Eastern).Location: 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County)Property highlights include: Main office building (approx. 4,098± sq. ft.) with 2 bathrooms , unfinished walk-out basement, heat pump, well, and septic• 4 BR/2 BA double-wide and 3 BR/2 BA single-wide mobile homes• Laundry and game room facilitiesThe online real estate auction is open to the public, and broker participation is encouraged (pre-registration required).For photos, terms, and bidding details, visit www.nichollsauction.com or contact Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279.________________________________________About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. is a professional real estate auction firm specializing in the accelerated marketing and sale of property throughout Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, the firm has been family-owned since 1968 and is recognized for its award-winning team of champion auctioneers and proven sales results. Learn more at www.nichollsauction.com or call (540) 898-0971.

