MPD Seeks Suspects in Capitol Hill Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon (chair) that occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 1:09 a.m., the suspects assaulted the victim with a chair in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25161210

###