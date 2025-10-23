MPD Makes Arrest in 2023 Triple Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a triple homicide that occurred in 2023 in Southeast.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, approximately 8:22 pm, Sixth and Seventh District officers responded to the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located four adult male shooting victims and one adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that two of the adult male victims and the adult female victim had no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The two remaining adult male victims were transported to an area hospital, for treatment of their injuries.

The decedents were identified as 27-year-old Tymea Cook of Southeast, DC, 35-year-old Bernard Hodges of Northeast, DC and 34-year-old Reginald Gilbert of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, members of the Violent Crime Suppression Division’s Robbery Suppression Unit located and arrested 28-year-old Rahsaan Smith, of Southeast, DC. Smith was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with three counts of First-Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 23127967

