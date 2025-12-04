MPD Arrests Suspect in Southern Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast in 2022.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Mark Cobrand Jr. of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 47-year-old Alvin Young Jr, of Southwest, DC. Young has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN:22038120

###