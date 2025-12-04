MPD Seeking Suspect in Newton Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify a suspect who assaulted a victim with a hammer in Northwest.

On Sunday, November 21, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, inside of a building, in the 1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a hammer, assaulted the victim, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25177102

###