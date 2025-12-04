MPD Seeking Suspect in Newton Street Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify a suspect who assaulted a victim with a hammer in Northwest.
On Sunday, November 21, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, inside of a building, in the 1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a hammer, assaulted the victim, and then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25177102
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.