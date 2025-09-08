Capital Elle Business Impact Award Opens Applications to Support Canadian Women Entrepreneurs with $50,000 in funding

Backed by 32 leading partners including TD Bank and Investornomy, The Elleiance Network and Founder Erin Sisko launch Canada’s largest collaboration project.

As a former commercial banker, I know firsthand the barriers women face when it comes to accessing capital. The Capital Elle Business Impact Award is here to change that.”
— Erin Sisko, Founder of The Elleiance Network
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are officially open for the 2025 Capital Elle Business Impact Award, a $50,000 national funding initiative dedicated to supporting Canadian women entrepreneurs who have been overlooked by traditional capital systems. Created by Erin Sisko, founder of The Elleiance Network, the award is designed to fund the unfundable; these are women who have been told “no” by banks, grants, and traditional investors despite building bold, revenue-generating businesses.

“As a former commercial banker, I know firsthand the barriers women face when it comes to accessing capital,” says Erin Sisko. “Most funding systems were never designed with women in mind. They were built for male-dominated industries, asset-heavy models, and those who already had access. The Capital Elle Business Impact Award is here to change that, because no woman should have to build alone.”

With **29 partners—27 of them women-owned businesses—**this award has become Canada’s largest collaboration project for women entrepreneurs. Partners have contributed not just logos but real, tangible support in cash, services, and expertise to create lasting impact for women founders nationwide.

Key partners include:
--TD Bank
--Thunder Bay Hydraulics
--Investornomy
--The Social Snippet
--Manroc
--Start with Hannah
--SPRINGSS
--Thunder Bay CEDC
--Thrive Accounting
--IG Wealth Management
--Crunch TimeZ CFO Services Inc.
--Simply Social Media Society
--Brooke Gordon & Collective
--Kari Chiappetta Consulting Inc.
--Fully Align Studio
--Scribe National
--Baxier
--Creativo
--Scholars Education
--Wellness in Bloom
--For Users’ Sake
--TBXI
--Jones Insurance
--Barb Davies Hypnotherapy & Counselling
--Baits Global (MarketingVerse)
--Humble
--Pearl Spark Pages
--The Bridge Empowers, RaRa
These organizations came together under one shared mission: to rewrite the rules of who gets funded in Canada.

The Capital Elle Business Impact Award distributes $50,000 in cash and services among 10 women entrepreneurs who demonstrate vision, grit, and the drive to create both income and impact.
--1st Place: $25,000 ($5,000 cash + $15,000 services)
--2nd Place: $10,000 ($1,500 cash + $8,500 services)
--3rd Place: $5,000 ($500 cash + $4,500 services)
--Top 10 Finalists: $1,000 each in services
This initiative prioritizes service-based, creative, and social impact businesses which are often left out of mainstream funding models.

Applicants must:
--Be Canadian women entrepreneurs with at least 50% ownership of their business
--Operate in service-based, creative, or social impact industries
--Have experienced barriers to traditional funding or been denied capital

> Applications Open: September 2, 2025
> Applications Close: October 28, 2025
> Top 10 Finalists Announced: November 13, 2025
> Winner Announced: November 27, 2025
> Applications and nominations can be submitted at www.elleiance.ca/impact-award-2025.

About Erin Sisko & The Elleiance Network: Erin Sisko is the founder of The Elleiance Network, Canada’s business mastermind network for ambitious, growth-minded women entrepreneurs. Her work focuses on raising the most powerful and often overlooked form of capital: social capital. Through curated communities, strategic connections, and collaborative partnerships, Erin helps women entrepreneurs unlock financial opportunity, amplify their impact, and lead with confidence. Her mission is to ensure that no woman builds alone.

Media Contact:
Erin Sisko
Founder, The Elleiance Network
Phone: 807-632-1784
Email: erin@elleiance.ca
Website: www.elleiance.ca
Instagram: @elle.iance
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/erin-sisko

The 2025 Capital Elle Business Impact Award: Funding the Unfundable, Fueling the Future.

Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
