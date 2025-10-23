Former Federal Attorneys Among Governor's Latest Judicial Appointments

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday turned to a handful of current and former federal attorneys, including a Biden Homeland Security appointee, to fill 12 trial court vacancies across the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.