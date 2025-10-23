California Preps Rollout of New Round of Trailblazing Privacy Rules

(Subscription required) A soon-to-launch portal will allow residents to submit data-deletion requests to hundreds of data brokers in a single transaction. Other looming mandates require companies to be transparent about how they use AI in decision-making and require browser developers to add a setting allowing users to opt out of sharing their data on any website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.