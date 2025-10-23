State judges may face pay freeze amid budget shortfall

(Subscription required) A preliminary CalHR calculation shows no judicial pay increase for 2025-26, marking the first freeze since the pandemic as state leaders confront a $21 billion deficit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.