Washington State Department of Health secures USDA funding to maintain WIC benefits through mid-to-late November

Get email alerts based on your topic preferences like news releases, job openings, emergency updates and more! Sign up for Updates From DOH Image

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.