State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (10-23-2025)

For immediate release: October 23, 2025 (25-129)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Jose Antonio Vasquez’s (NC60897228) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In January 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Vasquez financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Vasquez from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Grant County

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Nicole Jean Barrera’s (NC60401931) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Barrera financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Barrera from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In September 2025 the Department of Health suspended Daniel Kamau Joseph’s (NC61569965, NA61505889) certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant credentials. Between August and September 2024, Joseph accepted loans from a patient and engaged in inappropriate touching while employed at a rehabilitation facility. Joseph has not responded to the department’s request for information.

Snohomish County

In September 2025 the Department of Health and Sheriff Dibba (NA60579778) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Dibba’s registered nursing assistant credential. In July 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Dibba neglected a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Dibba from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Spokane County

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Ashley Leighann Heppner’s (NC60792747) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. In January 2023, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Heppner mentally abused and neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Heppner from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Illinois: In September 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Johnshia Juetaun Chatman’s (NC60315605) certified nursing assistant credential. In January 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Chatman financially exploited and neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Chatman from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Chatman has not responded to the department’s amended statement of charges.

