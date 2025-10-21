DOH Launches Measles Exposure Map to Help Keep Washingtonians Safe

For immediate release: October 21, 2025 (25-128)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has created a new online tool to help people see where measles exposures may have occurred in the state. The Measles Exposure Location Tracker shows public places where a person with contagious measles recently was. On October 13, 2025, a visitor with confirmed measles traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This tool helps people determine if they may have been exposed and take appropriate preventive measures.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when a person who is sick breathes, coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The virus can live on surfaces or in the air for up to two hours. Measles can cause serious life-threatening complications, especially in young children and people who are unvaccinated. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the strongest protection against measles.

People who are not immune to measles and are exposed to the virus have a high risk of being infected. Getting vaccinated within 72 hours of first exposure can reduce the chance that a person will become infected or seriously ill. Washington has had 11 confirmed measles cases so far in 2025.

This new map brings together information from local health departments across Washington state into one convenient, easy-to-navigate platform. It is also mobile-friendly, making it easy to check potential exposure sites from any device. It’s designed to:

Share clear, up-to-date information people can trust

Support local health departments by collecting exposure information in one place

Help the public understand their risk and what to do if they might have been exposed

Strengthen outbreak response by helping health officials prepare and communicate faster

“Information and vaccination are our strongest tools for preventing measles and keeping our communities safe,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “Before there is another exposure, get the best protection available against measles by making sure that you and your family are up to date on MMR vaccine.”

DOH also launched a new webpage to help people track measles cases across the state. The site is regularly updated to help the public, health care professionals, and media stay informed and up to date.

