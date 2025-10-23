Author J.M. Reese Debuts Inspiring Duo, Memoir and Workbook, at Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025

Books Available Globally J.M Reese at Frankfurt International Book Fair Author J.M Reese With Her Husband at FIBF 2025

Author J.M. Reese Inspires Global Audiences at Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising author and transformational coach J.M. Reese has made a powerful impression at the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025, the world’s largest and most influential literary event. Showcasing her life-changing memoir “I Never Left You, I’ve Been Here the Whole Time” ~ GOD and its companion “This Is Your Story… The Workbook,” Reese continues to expand her message of faith, healing, and resilience to an international stage. This year, Reese’s participation arranged as part of a special showcase introduced her work to global distributors, readers, and publishing professionals, marking an important step in sharing her message of redemption and purpose with the world.Who Is This Inspiring Author?J.M. Reese is an Interventionist, Life & Recovery Coach, Smart Facilitator, and Motivational Speaker devoted to helping individuals rediscover freedom through faith and self-awareness. With years of hands-on experience in recovery and transformation, her voice radiates authenticity and compassion. Her mission is both simple and profound: to remind every person that they are never too far gone for grace.What’s Special About This Book?“I Never Left You, I’ve Been Here the Whole Time” ~ GOD is more than a memoir. It’s a spiritual lifeline. Reese invites readers into her personal story of loss, addiction, faith, and ultimate restoration. Through deeply human storytelling intertwined with prayer reflections and journaling prompts, the book serves as a testament to unwavering divine presence, even in the darkest moments. It’s not just a story, it’s a mirror for anyone who’s ever felt broken and longed to find their way back to hope.How Does the Workbook Help Readers Transform?The companion guide, “This Is Your Story… The Workbook,” turns reflection into personal transformation. Designed with guided exercises, writing prompts, and faith-based practices, it helps readers move from understanding to action: processing the past, embracing healing, and shaping a purposeful future. Perfect for individuals, recovery groups, or faith communities, this workbook bridges pain into purpose, one page at a time.A Milestone Moment at FrankfurtJ.M. Reese’s participation in the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025 reflects both gratitude and growth a chance to celebrate her journey while sharing it with a global audience. Her message resonates far beyond the booth: Healing is real. Hope is alive. And God has never left your side."I Never Left You, I’ve Been Here the Whole Time.” ~ GOD & "This Is Your Story ... The Workbook" is available on:AmazonBarnes & NobleLULUGoodreads & more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.