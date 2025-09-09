The Crown’s Fated Flame Ignites a New Era in Romantic Fantasy

T.D. Smith's Daring Debut Blends Magic, Betrayal, and an Unforgettable Heroine

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book:In a world where power is currency and secrets burn brighter than fire, debut author T.D. Smith unveils The Crown’s Fated Flame, a mesmerizing romantic fantasy that grips readers from its opening sentence and doesn’t let go.Set in a richly imagined world of dark magic, shifting alliances, and interdimensional intrigue, The Crown’s Fated Flame follows Elara, a fugitive hiding in plain sight who’s mastered the art of blending in until her past finally catches up to her. When a familiar stranger appears, unraveling her careful disguise, Elara is thrust back into a political war she tried to escape. But this time, she’s not running she’s ready to burn it all down."Bound by prophecy, tested by war, Elara must decide if she is a weapon forged by others or the fire that will burn the world clean."With sharp wit, heart-stopping action, and a touch of slow-burn romance, T.D. Smith crafts a fiercely original story that’s both character-driven and vividly cinematic. Fans of Sarah J. Maas, Jennifer L. Armentrout, and Patricia Briggs will find a new obsession in Elara’s journey."Some flames are meant to destroy. Others, to illuminate. Elara’s will do both."About the Author:T.D. Smith was born in Pittsburgh, PA and raised in a small Ohio town. A lifelong reader with a passion for fantasy and suspense, she credits Patricia Briggs as one of her earliest influences. After nearly a decade of writing short works, The Crown’s Fated Flame is her first full-length novel brought from start to finish. When not lost in fictional worlds, she enjoys spending time with her spouse and children, diving headfirst into stories that prove, sometimes books really are better than people."In the Velvet Wing, nothing is as it seems, and love may be the most dangerous illusion of all."Book Details:- Title: The Crown’s Fated Flame- Author: T.D. Smith- Format: Paperback, eBook- Genre: Romantic Fantasy / Dark Fantasy- Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and on all major local and international retailersMedia Inquiries & ContactFor interviews, review copies, or event appearances, please contact:

My Book Trailer

