Lauren Ford’s Debut Children’s Book, 'Pebbles Goes to a Party,' Now Available

The First in the “Pebbles ’N’ Pals” Series Offers a Heartwarming Story on Friendship and Navigating Social Anxiety for Young Readers

DARWIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book:September 7, 2025 –Children’s author Lauren Ford is delighted to announce that her highly anticipated debut book, Pebbles Goes to party, the first installment in the enchanting Pebbles ’N’ Pals series, is now officially available. This heartwarming story introduces young readers to Pebbles, a lovable farmyard duck who embarks on a journey of friendship and courage, learning to embrace new experiences and big feelings. Pebbles Goes to a Party delves into the relatable theme of social anxiety through the eyes of its charming protagonist. When Pebbles receives an invitation to a friend’s party, her apprehension about being in a crowd surfaces. Supported by her loyal friends, Pebbles discovers the joy that comes from stepping beyond her comfort zone. The narrative is crafted with humor, empathy, and valuable life lessons, designed to empower children to navigate social situations with confidence. “I am incredibly excited for readers to finally meet Pebbles and join her on this adventure,” says author Lauren Ford. “My hope is that Pebbles Goes to a Party will resonate with children who may feel shy or anxious in social settings, showing them that with the support of friends, they can overcome their fears and discover the fun that awaits.”Lauren Ford, based in Darwin, Australia, brings a unique blend of public service experience and a deep love for storytelling to her writing. Her mission is to create engaging and thoughtful books that help children explore complex emotions in accessible ways. Pebbles Goes to a Party is the perfect addition to any child’s library, offering a gentle yet powerful message about courage, friendship, and embracing new experiences.Pebbles Goes to a Party is now available for purchase at major online retailers, including:Amazon KDP,Barnes & Noble,Google Books,LULU,Goodreads.About the Author:Lauren Ford is a children’s author based in Darwin, Australia, dedicated to writing stories that help kids explore big feelings in fun and thoughtful ways. With a blend of humor, heart, and life lessons, her books aim to engage and inspire young readers.Join the Adventure and Follow Pebbles ’N’ Pals on Social Media!Don’t let fear hold you back. Don’t let social anxiety control your fun. Step into Pebbles’ world and discover the courage to embrace new experiences with friends.

